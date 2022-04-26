F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton told to ‘stay loyal’ to Arsenal amid Chelsea takeover and reveals Imola regrets

Hamilton Rules Himself Out Of F1 Title Fight

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year.

Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival Max Verstappen. “I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that,” Hamilton admitted, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton for an “undriveable” W13 car.

It looks set to be another thrilling fight for the title but despite Hamilton ruling out his chances, Horner believes it is still too early to tell. “He hasn’t forgotten how to drive in the last four races,” he said. “So at some point they will sort their issues out and he will become a factor.”

Hamilton is also part of a bid to take over Chelsea FC as a supposed Arsenal fan, he has been warned to ‘stay loyal’ to the Gunners by some connected to the Blues.

Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:

Show latest update 1650970710 Ross Brawn clarifies ‘not listening to George Russell’ remarks after sprint race controversy Ross Brawn has walked back comments aimed at George Russell after claiming the opinions of drivers at the back are ‘not what we are really listening to’. The Formula 1 managing director, motorsports, hit out at the Mercedes star after his comments following last Saturday’s sprint race at Imola, where Russell mentioned frustration at the processional nature of the race – with drivers in the midfield stuck in a lengthy DRS train, which meant overtaking was limited. Brawn strongly defended the different format: “I think George’s opinion, or the opinion of anyone at the back of the grid, are not the opinions we are really listening to.” However, has now clarified his point after Russell rallied in Sunday’s race to pull off an impressive surge to snatch fourth in the grand prix itself after starting 11th. “I just know from my own experience that psychologically, a driver at the back of the grid has got all sorts of other things going on,” said Brawn. “We had a Mercedes that couldn’t overtake the cars in front, but there was plenty of overtaking going on in the middle and up the front. Of course, we will listen. We won’t ignore it but we have to keep a perspective.” Luke Baker 26 April 2022 11:58 1650969929 F1 constructors standings 1. Ferrari – 124 points 2. Red Bull – 113 3. Mercedes – 77 4. McLaren – 46 5. Alfa Romeo – 25 6. Alpine – 22 7. AlphaTuari – 16 8. Haas – 15 9. Aston Martin – 5 10. Williams – 1 Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 11:45 1650969022 Mercedes ‘playing the mental game’ with Hamilton, Rosberg claims Former world champion Nico Rosberg believes Mercedes copped the blame for Lewis Hamilton’s woeful result at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to keep the British driver motivated. “Toto was playing the mental game,” Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the 2016 title before retiring five days later, told Sky Sports. “Taking the blame allows them to support Lewis mentally. By saying, ‘hey, Lewis, it is none of your doing, it is really on us’, is very smart because it is not really the truth. “Let’s not forget that Russell finished fourth with that same car so Lewis definitely had a big role to play in that poor result. “There was more in that car, but Toto is trying to lift Lewis up because it is so important to make sure Lewis is motivated for the whole season. “It is easy for him to lose motivation in these types of situations.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 11:30 1650968122 F1 driver standings 1. Charles Leclerc – 86 points 2. Max Verstappen – 59 3. Sergio Perez – 54 4. George Russell – 49 5. Carlos Sainz – 38 6. Lando Norris – 35 7. Lewis Hamilton – 28 8. Valtteri Bottas – 24 9. Esteban Ocon – 20 10. Kevin Magnussen – 15 11. Daniel Ricciardo – 11 12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 13. Pierre Gasly – 6 14. Sebastian Vettel – 4 15. Fernando Alonso – 2 16. Zhou Guanyu – 1 17. Alex Albon – 1 18. Lance Stroll – 1 19. Mick Schumacher – 0 20. Nicholas Latifi – 0 Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 11:15 1650967222 Wolff apologises to Hamilton for ‘undrivable’ Mercedes car Toto Wolff apologised to Lewis Hamilton for what the Mercedes team principal described as an “undrivable” car during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. “Sorry for what you had to drive today,” the Mercedes team principal said to Hamilton over the radio. “I know this is undrivable. This was a terrible race.” Wolff expanded on Hamilton’s struggles to Sky Sports, and suggest that Mercedes will look to make improvements ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on 8 May. “Yeah, really bad,” Wolff concluded. “He got squeezed by the Alpine, the other two cars undercut and there’s just no overtaking when you’re in a DRS train. “We saw from George what the car can do in free air but we are not good enough for a world champion, not worthy for a world champion. We just need to fix the car. “I think we are going to look at things for Miami. I think we can make a step in the understanding of the car. It’s another day, we just really need to understand more and bring development to the car which will fix the bouncing.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 11:00 1650966322 Upcoming F1 schedule ROUND 5 —MIAMI Miami International Autodrome — 6-8 May ROUND 6 —SPAIN Barcelona — 20-22 May ROUND 7 —MONACO Monte Carlo — 27-29 May Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 10:45 1650965422 Leclerc cannot afford mistakes if he wants title, Rosberg warns Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc can ill-afford any more mistakes if he wants to beat Max Verstappen to the world championship. Leclerc fluffed his lines at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he ran over the kerbs at the Variante Alta and slid backwards into the barrier as he chased second-placed Sergio Perez. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, said: “Charles Leclerc, oh my God, if you are fighting for a title against Max Verstappen you just cannot allow yourself to spin out when you are driving on your own. “Yes, he was hunting down Perez, but the pressure was on Perez, not on Charles, so to spin like that, my goodness, he has to avoid that for the rest of the season if he wants to win the championship. “He just went in way too fast. He was pretty lucky not to have more damage.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 10:30 1650964522 F1 2022 results ROUND 1 – BAHRAIN Pole: Leclerc Fastest lap: Leclerc Winning driver: Leclerc ROUND 2 – SAUDI ARABIA Pole: Perez Fastest lap: Leclerc Winning driver: Verstappen ROUND 3 – AUSTRALIA Pole: Leclerc Fastest lap: Leclerc Winning driver: Leclerc ROUND 4 – EMILIA ROMAGNA Pole: Verstappen Fastest lap: Verstappen Winning driver: Verstappen Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 10:15 1650963622 Verstappen takes shot at Mercedes after lapping Hamilton Max Verstappen aimed a dig at Mercedes’ lack of pace after lapping Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday. The reigning world champion produced a superb performance to claim his second victory of the 2022 season in Italy. But Hamilton, who ruled himself out of the drivers’ championship after the race, suffered throughout and could only manage 13th place on another torturous day for the seven-time champion. The Brit’s woes were compounded by Verstappen lapping him, just four months after the pair were battling it out for the title in one of the all-time great rivalries. And while Verstappen insists he did not take any great pleasure from going past Hamilton, he did take the opportunity to to level a thinly-veiled dig at Mercedes. The 24-year-old Dutchman said: “They (Mercedes) have been slow all year so it is not really a surprise or [I don’t feel] happy lapping Lewis compared to anyone else. It is what it is.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 10:00 1650962722 Rosberg criticises Ferrari over Leclerc pitstop Ferrari should not have pitted Charles Leclerc in the closing stages of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, says former world champion Nico Rosberg. Speaking on Sky Sports, the German was honest in his assessment of the decision, saying: “I think Ferrari also made a mistake. “They should have left him out for one more lap to see how that front wing is hanging on there, because it looked fine structurally, it was just the right-hand side flap that was missing. “So that could have been okay to still finish at least fourth in the race, so I think Ferrari did a small mistake there.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 09:45

