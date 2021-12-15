F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton to receive knighthood as Mercedes ‘back off’ Max Verstappen appeal

‘Unacceptable!’ – Hamilton’s future teammate Russell furious with Verstappen victory

Mercedes are expected to abort their appeal of Max Verstappen’s dramatic victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as they “don’t want to look like bad losers”, according to Sky’s David Croft. Lewis Hamilton didn’t appear at yesterday’s post-season testing in Abu Dhabi but Verstappen claimed he “definitely” believes reports that the Briton had asked Mercedes’ two withdraw their two initial protests of the result.

Hamilton is set to receive a knighthood at Windsor Castle today as the fallout continues after he was controversially denied a record-breaking eighth world title on the final lap. However, former team owner Eddie Jordan claimed Hamilton has been “too nice for too long” and needs to “harden himself up again” if he wants to hold off Verstappen next year.

The Dutch driver, who confirmed he will have the #1 on his car next season, meanwhile said he was looking forward to some time away from the track as Red Bull and Mercedes’ engineers begin work on their respective cars for next season, which must be unveiled before the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona in February.

Show latest update 1639556021 Ricciardo says F1 ending was ‘pretty f***** up’ Daniel Ricciardo has added his opinion to the discussions taking place over how the final race of the F1 season finished. The controversial decision from race director Michael Masi to allow some cars to unlap themselves and others not led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the final lap. Many have argued the result shouldn’t stand but Mercedes are yet to launch an official appeal after their protests were dismissed on race day. Ricciardo said of the ending: “I’m glad I’m not part of that, whatever just happened. Seemed, uh, pretty f***** up.” Sarah Rendell 15 December 2021 08:13 1639554571 Hamilton set to receive knighthood at Windsor Castle Welcome to The Independent’s daily coverage of all the latest F1 news and reaction following Max Verstappen’s dramatic and controversial final-lap victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes have until Thursday evening to lodge an official appeal, although some reports now suggest they will reluctantly accept the result. Verstappen remained in Abu Dhabi yesterday to participate in post-season testing, however, Hamilton has returned to England and is set to receive a knighthood in a ceremony at Windsor Castle today. “When I think about that honour of being knighted, I think about people like my grandad who served in the war,” Hamilton said last year. “I think about those unsung heroes and I don’t look at myself as an unsung hero. I haven’t saved anybody. It is an incredible honour that a small number of people have bestowed on them. “I hear the national anthem and I am a very proud Brit. It is a special moment to be up there representing a nation and having the flag over your head.” Tom Kershaw 15 December 2021 07:49

