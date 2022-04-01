F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘mental struggles’ after Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed

Lewis Hamilton pictured at last week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula One as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Australia.

The short interlude has hardly been quiet, though, after F1 chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia after an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car.

Follow all the reaction to the <strong>Las Vegas Grand Prix</strong>, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Show latest update 1648795701 Hamilton admits he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’ Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going” amid a challenging start to the new Formula One season. The seven-time F1 world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday. “It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive. “I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.” Tom Kershaw 1 April 2022 07:48 1648795154 Las Vegas GP’s start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States -based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards. Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a date, but will begin at 10pm on a Saturday night, with Thanksgiving weekend in November considered the most likely slot to be chosen in an effort draw as big an American audience as possible. That means the start time would be 6am on Sunday for fans in the UK and 7am for other parts of Europe, where Formula’s 1 biggest and most loyal fanbase is located. Tom Kershaw 1 April 2022 07:39

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘mental struggles’ after Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed