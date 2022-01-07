F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton remains tight-lipped on future as teams tease new cars

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood after F1 title anguish

Speculation over Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 continues to dominate the sport ahead of the upcoming 2022 season, with the seven-time world champion remaining tight-lipped since his controversial loss in Abu Dhabi.

The FIA have received the brunt of criticism after Max Verstappen snatched his maiden title on the final lap of the season, with the governing body’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealing that Hamilton had yet to respond to any of his messages. Meanwhile, race director Michael Masi’s decision-making continues to draw further scrutiny, with Stefan Johansson the latest former driver to question whether sporting integrity was sacrificed for the sake of entertainment.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner insisted the sport should “move on” from the drama in Abu Dhabi and, although the fallout will continue, attention is now turning towards the beginning of the new season in March as teams start to tease images of their cars. Mercedes tweeted a cryptic image of Hamilton, too, with the caption: “adversity causes some to break; others to break records,” in the clearest hint yet that the Briton will be back for another bid to break Michael Schumacher’s record.

