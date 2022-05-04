F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘passionately hates’ losing to George Russell as sport mourns death of Tony Brooks

(Getty Images)

Mercedes have endured a difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 season having only accummulated 77 points from the first four races leaving them 47 points behind leading team Ferrari. Despite their struggles, Team Principal Toto Wolff is impressed with the “positive” relationship developing between the new driving partnership of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Russell is in his first year as a full-time Mercedes driver and has settled brilliantly. He currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship and is 21 points ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was particularly tough for Hamilton who finished outside the top 10 in P13 but Russell managed to fight his way up to P4 and rescue some points for Mercedes after a strenuous weekend for the team. Speaking after the race Wolff praised the way the two drivers were working together but admitted having regrets that Mercedes haven’t yet given them a car to fight for wins this season.

“Yes, I’m very impressed with how [George has] settled in, how professionally and analytically he helps to assess the situation,” he said. “The combination is one of the very few highlights I have at the moment on our journey – how well the two of them work together, with no friction; on the contrary, [they’re] very productive and positive for the team.

“And I couldn’t be happier with the driver line-up; in that respect I think we have the two best drivers, maybe two of the three best drivers and they deserve a car and a power unit that fights at the front rather than them being lapped. That’s not what any of them deserves.”

Show latest update 1651649619 Mercedes reveal George Russell’s costly problem at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Mercedes believe that George Russell would have finished on the podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix were it not for a set-up error. Russell produced an impressive showing to overcome performance issues and hold off former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas for fourth place. Rain had been expected to arrive at some point during Sunday’s race after several earlier showers, but never arrived and the race was contested entirely on a drying track. According to Andrew Shovlin, trackside engineering director at the German team, Russell’s result was “a good effort” but left Mercedes ruing what might have been after missing their chance to correct their balance. Jack Rathborn 4 May 2022 08:33 1651649470 F1 mourns death of Tony Brooks Jack Rathborn 4 May 2022 08:31 1651648939 Lewis Hamilton ‘passionately hates’ losing to team-mate George Russell, claims Nico Rosberg Lewis Hamilton is enduring a “very tough situation” according to former team-mate Nico Rosberg as George Russell outperforms the seven-time world champion despite Mercedes’ problems in 2022. “It’s definitely a very tough situation for Lewis,” Nico Rosberg told Sky Sports. “He’s won a race in every season of his career and it looks like maybe this will be the year when he can’t win anymore. “You can see how the tension is rising and that’s natural. Lewis will obviously start to show those emotions a little bit. “Nevertheless, with the experience he has I think he will eventually manage to keep those under control. Let’s not forget also Lewis hates ending up behind his team-mate. “Even if you’re 11th or 13th he really passionately hates coming in behind his team-mate – it makes him very angry and that also happened at Imola in qualifying and the sprint race so it will put the tension up a lot, especially in the engineering room where Lewis will be pushing harder and harder. It will be interesting to watch how that unfolds.” Jack Rathborn 4 May 2022 08:22 1651600800 F1 news and Miami GP build-up Max Verstappen has conducted his “helmet reveal” for the upcoming Grand Prix in Miami, with a new-look design in the offing for the Red Bull racer “A special one for a special weekend! For Miami it’s the first time and I’m really excited to be there,” he said. “I thought why not add a bit of a ‘Miami Vice’ flavour to it! I think it’s one of my favourite ones, I’m looking forward to use it.” Verstappen is hoping to close the gap on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after the duo have taken two wins apiece from the four races in 2022. Karl Matchett 3 May 2022 19:00 1651599000 F1 news Gunther Steiner was unequivocal about the impact that the increased F1 presence in America is having, suggesting Haas are already set to benefit from better sponsorship offers thanks to Miami and Las Vegas joining the Formula 1 calendar. “Yes, I’ve seen the impact,” Steiner said. “We’ve got a lot more interest for partnerships, for sponsorship and it has risen quite a lot. “Now, we can take a little bit of time to go through and see how it develops but for sure, having the race in Miami and adding a race in Las Vegas next year, a third race in the States, will help all of this. “We’re in no hurry but the sport is in a good place at the moment.” Karl Matchett 3 May 2022 18:30 1651597200 F1 latest news Hamilton has only a single podium finish from the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season, failing to score a point at Imola and dropping to seventh in the early Drivers’ Championship standings. However Hamilton has also been criticised for his performances, particularly given the form of George Russell, who joined the team ahead of the 2022 season to partner Hamilton and has finished in the top five at every race so far. “In Bahrain he drove brilliantly to third place. In Saudi there was a safety car involved there with a pit stop. Same in Melbourne. “So I think there have been quite a few points he’s missed through no fault of his own. Read more: Karl Matchett 3 May 2022 18:00 1651595400 F1 latest news Verstappen and Hamilton clashed on track on several occasions during a season long title rivalry that eventually fell in the Dutchman’s favour after a controversial season-ending race in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen had been directed to give back his race position having overtaken Hamilton illegitamately, but in doing so braked suddenly, drawing contact from the Mercedes behind him. Adrian Newey, who has been at Red Bull since 2006, has now admitted that Hamilton was probably correct in being angry about the incident, and that his driver had also been “a little naughty” at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix earlier in the season. However Newey believes that Verstappen receives undue criticism of his driving style. “His feedback is good, he’s very aware of what the tyres are doing and how to manage them. I think his reputation for being wild is unfair. “Probably what he did in Brazil last year was a bit naughty. Saudi was silly. I think he got frustrated with Lewis not overtaking him but he still shouldn’t have brake-tested him.” More here: Karl Matchett 3 May 2022 17:30 1651593600 F1 latest news on Mercedes Toto Wolff has admitted he is considering a switch of strategy as Mercedes continue to struggle to find solutions to their porpoising problems. The German team, who have won the Constructors’ Championship every year since 2014, have been off the pace at the first four races of the 2022 Formula 1 season. A significant problem has been porpoising, the bouncing of Mercedes’ new W13 car due to downforce issues that left Russell with back and chest pains after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Wolff, team principal at Mercedes, has now indicated that the issue is proving difficult to solve, and that a switch to a “more conventional development path” may be considered if the problems persist. “I think the fundamental issue that overshadows everything is our car is porpoising more than others and because of the bouncing we are not able to run it where it should run,” explained Wolff ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. “That has huge ramifications on the set-up, on the tyre grip, etcetera, etcetera, so one is interlinked to the other. “If we were to get on top of the porpoising we would unlock much more in terms of performance on the car. “If we don’t get on top of that, then there is a more conventional development path that we have not yet taken. More here: Karl Matchett 3 May 2022 17:00 1651592400 F1 news Alex Albon has revealed the anguish he faced at being dropped as Red Bull’s race driver – just as they clicked into gear to challenge for victories. Now with Williams, Albon spent 18 months racing with Red Bull before being left to pick up reserve duties for 2021. He was watching on, then, as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez – his replacement – fought Mercedes all year long. “It killed me, it killed me. It was terrible. It was one of them things. It got announced I was no longer going to be a race driver pretty late, maybe December after the last race,” he explained on the Beyond the Grid Podcast. “They still believed in me, they still trusted in me – Christian [Horner] Helmut [Marko], everyone at Red Bull, and I still have a very good relationship with all of them, the people that I worked with. “On my side, it was more or less ‘Okay, I want to be in F1. I am the hungriest driver I know because I want to be in that sport more than anyone. How can I get back into it?’ “Very quickly, it was, ‘I need to do the best job I can right now, straight away and show my value’.” While unable to race and score points for the team, Albon feels he “chipped into” Verstappen’s victory by aiding the development of the car. Karl Matchett 3 May 2022 16:40 1651591200 F1 latest news Nico Rosberg isn’t pulling his punches when discussing Lewis Hamilton’s season and this time suggests the Brit will be fuming at being behind new teammate George Russell on a near-weekly basis. Mercedes’ newest recruit is fourth in the driver standings at present, with Hamilton down in seventh, while at Imola last time out the younger driver managed to finish fourth compared to Hamilton’s P13. “It’s definitely a very tough situation for Lewis,” Rosberg said on Sky Sports. “He’s won a race in every season of his career and it looks like maybe this will be the year when he can’t win anymore. “You can see how the tension is rising and that’s natural. Lewis will obviously start to show those emotions a little bit. “Nevertheless, with the experience he has I think he will eventually manage to keep those under control. Let’s not forget also Lewis hates ending up behind his team-mate. “Even if you’re 11th or 13th he really passionately hates coming in behind his team-mate – it makes him very angry and that also happened at Imola in qualifying and the sprint race so it will put the tension up a lot, especially in the engineering room where Lewis will be pushing harder and harder. It will be interesting to watch how that unfolds.” Karl Matchett 3 May 2022 16:20

