F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton must ‘admit’ George Russell is better as Mercedes tease big Miami improvement

Hamilton Rules Himself Out Of F1 Title Fight

Mercedes may have a developing issue with George Russell’s impressive start in the face of adversity compared to Lewis Hamilton‘s struggles, though the Silver Arrows are languishing well behind Red Bull and Ferrari this season. It was a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, with the seven-time world champion conceding any hopes of winning this season’s title are now gone, and while Red Bull boss Christian Horner has backed the legendary driver to still “become a factor” this year, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher insists Russell is faster and Hamilton must come to terms with this reality.

“We also have to talk about Lewis Hamilton, of course,” Schumacher wrote in his Sky Germany column. “He has to ask himself why George Russell is so much faster than him. A 13th place is of course not Hamilton’s ambition. He has to admit to himself that Russell is the better driver right now. If this continues in the next few weeks, it will be exciting in the team. There could be changes in the ranking.”

Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival Max Verstappen. “I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that,” Hamilton admitted, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton for an “undriveable” W13 car. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:

Show latest update 1651043858 ​​Ross Brawn clarifies ‘not listening to George Russell’ remarks after sprint race controversy Ross Brawn has walked back comments aimed at George Russell after claiming the opinions of drivers at the back are ‘not what we are really listening to’. The Formula 1 managing director, motorsports, hit back at the Mercedes star after his comments following last Saturday’s sprint race at Imola. Part of Russell’s frustration stemmed from the processional nature of the race with drivers in the midfield stuck in a lengthy DRS train, which meant overtaking was limited. The Silver Arrows’ struggles continued over a challenging qualifying session, leaving Russell in 11th. Jack Rathborn 27 April 2022 08:17 1651043011 Lewis Hamilton told to ‘stay loyal’ to Arsenal amid bid to buy Chelsea Lewis Hamilton has been warned to “stay loyal to Arsenal” after the seven-time Formula One world champion and Serena Williams joined a consortium of investors in a bid to buy Chelsea. However former Blues player Paul Canonville has dismissed Hamilton’s interest, suggesting that his allegiance to Arsenal is a problem. “Don’t anyone get me wrong, I am a huge fan of both Serena and Lewis,” Canonville said on Twitter. “Both Williams sisters have been phenomenal achievers and proud advocates of civil rights issues. “I know Lewis has now suggested he was bullied into supporting Arsenal by his sister, he is an Arsenal fan and that’s a fact. “I will always support Lewis Hamilton in everything he does in F1, he is the greatest driver ever in my opinion and as with Serena, he is a phenomenal icon for black achievement and civil rights. With football though, I think he should stay loyal to his own team.” Jack Rathborn 27 April 2022 08:03

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton must ‘admit’ George Russell is better as Mercedes tease big Miami improvement