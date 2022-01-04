F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ignoring FIA as Max Verstappen warned over ban

World champion Verstappen reflects on ‘insane, intense, and crazy’ season

The FIA’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealed that Lewis Hamilton has yet to respond to messages from the sport’s governing body after such a controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton has attended public events to receive his knighthood and bid farewell to now-former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but he has remained tight-lipped over the divisive finish to the championship, with some suggesting the seven-time world champion could even be considering walking away from the sport.

Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson became the latest figure to criticise how the final lap unfolded at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, warning that the sport had moved into “dangerous territory” as it risks integrity for the sake of entertainment. Johansson added that race director Michael Masi’s decision to allow only five cars to unlap themselves “completely ignored any level of common sense”.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has been celebrating his maiden world championship title in the US and was pictured with boxing’s pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez last weekend. However, the Dutchman has been warned that his aggressive driving style could lead to a ban in the 2022 season. Verstappen currently has seven points on his F1 licence – picked up for disciplinary infractions – with 12 points invoking an automatic one-race suspension. Follow all the latest F1 updates below:

Show latest update 1641296588 Johansson: F1 risks becoming like WWE Stefan Johannson has become the latest former F1 driver to deplore how the season-deciding race in Abu Dhabi unfolded. The Swede, who started 79 races in an 11-year career, wrote on his blog that the sport’s pursuit of drama had led it into a “dangerous territory”, where competitive integrity is being sacrificed for the sake of entertainment. “They both drove at such a high level and both their teams operated at equally high levels, and it would have been such an incredible ending to the year to have it decided fair and square on the racetrack. “Instead, we now have this endless controversy and polarization. I’m sure the folks at Liberty are not complaining as this has lifted F1 to a whole new level in terms of people following. “But, if this is the direction it will continue, where the entertainment comes before the sport, I think we’re getting into a very dangerous territory, I would hate to see F1 turning into the Motorsports version of the WWF [now known as WWE], where it’s just a show and the sport is secondary to the entertainment. “The Netflix show has obviously helped lift the profile of F1 immensely, especially in the US. I know how many of the teams and drivers feel about it, but you still can’t deny the impact it’s had. Personally, I had to tune out after 15 minutes. “I think it’s important to find a good balance going forward, I appreciate social media and marketing from every possible angle is important, but I would hate to see the drivers turning into some sort of comedians and clowns rather than brave young men doing their thing on Sunday afternoons.” Tom Kershaw 4 January 2022 11:43 1641296218 Hamilton not responding to messages, reveals FIA president Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the latest news from the world of Formula One. Although the dust has now settled on Max Verstappen’s dramatic and highly controversial victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the ill-feeling continues to linger. The FIA’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealed that the seven-time world champion was not responding to messages after the governing body threatened to penalise the Briton for failing to attend F1’s prize-giving gala. “I’ve sent him messages,” Bin Sulayem said. “I don’t think he’s 100 per cent ready to respond right now. We don’t blame him. I understand his position, as a driver, obviously, he is at a different level. “But there are also rules. As you read in the press, the new president is going to sanction; of course they [the media] spice things up a lot with what is important for others. “But for me it’s not particularly related to a certain driver or a certain team. It’s general. There are rules we have to respect, and we have to respect the integrity of the FIA. And I can’t judge anyone until I know the exact facts. “In fact, my first objective is to go through the whole Abu Dhabi file. “I think of course by not being at the gala, it’s something that Lewis and his team knew. But at the end of the day, we’re human too. There was stress and pressure.” Tom Kershaw 4 January 2022 11:36

