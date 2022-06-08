F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton future questioned and Daniel Ricciardo ‘ended’ by Lando Norris

* Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Records

F1 is looking ahead to this weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.

Daniel Ricciardo has responding to blunt criticism from his McLaren boss Zak Brown who hinted that the Australian driver’s contract could be terminated at the end of the season should he fail to turn around his struggling form. “The reality is I’ve not forgotten how to drive in six months, I haven’t lost my competitive edge,” he told Crash. “It’s just kind of a moment in time that I knew I could come out of. You are always going to get people saying this and that. It is what it is, it’s up to me in the car to prove them wrong.”

Meanwhile Lewis Hamilton has moved to shut down any talk of him retiring from F1, which has emerged on the back of Mercedes’ struggles and the fact that teammate George Russell is currently outperforming him. “Why should I stop?” Hamilton told Corriere della Ser. “Let’s take this season: I probably won’t win the title, but I feel the same pleasure of competing as when I started. Maybe one day I won’t be able to take the pressure anymore, I’ll be tired, but that day hasn’t come yet.”

Show latest update 1654673310 George Russell expected to be a race winner at Mercedes by now George Russell admits he expected to have won his first race with Mercedes by this stage of the season but concedes he has probably maximised the performance of a struggling car. Russell has been a model of consistency since joining from Williams in the off-season, as the only F1 driver with a top-five finish in every race this term, but Mercedes have been a rung below Ferrari and Red Bull in terms of car performance. A battle against porpoising has limited the team’s ambitions but the 24-year-old has consistently outperformed his more illustrious team-mate Lewis Hamilton to lie a creditable fourth in the Drivers’ Championship on 84 points – behind only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, and a point ahead of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari. In the Constructors’ Championship, eight-time champions Mercedes are languishing in the unfamiliar position of third and after making the move to the F1 giants, Russell acknowledges he expected a maiden race victory to his name by now. “I think if you told me prior to the season that we’d be seven races in and I wouldn’t have a victory to my name, I would have definitely been a bit disappointed with that,” explained Russell. Jack Rathborn 8 June 2022 08:28 1654672101 Jenson Button: ‘Maybe Hamilton thinks his career is over’ Jenson Button thinks Lewis Hamilton “maybe thinks his career is over”, after struggling with the Mercedes W13 this season. The seven-time world champion has not been competitive with Red Bull and Ferrari this year. And Button believes George Russell’s different mindset has helped him to cope with adversity better after joining from Williams. “I think the big shift for Lewis is he’s driving a car that isn’t competitive in his world,” Button said on ‘The Chris Evans Show’ on Virgin Radio. “He’s been fighting for the World Championship since 2014 and his team-mate has come, young upstart George Russell, and he’s been competitive. “Because George is driving a car that’s actually better than he was used to [at Williams], it’s given him confidence and he can push a bit harder. Whereas Lewis has probably not got so much confidence in the car to be able to extract the maximum out of it. “And when you’ve had a few bad races, it hurts mentally. This is a mental sport. It’s not just physical. Lewis, as we all know, is one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world at driving a Formula 1 car. “He will be competitive again – if he wants to be. That’s the thing. Luke Baker 7 June 2022 20:10 1654628327 Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari united in opposition to current F1 budget cap Formula 1’s top three teams have shown a united front in speaking out against the sport’s current budget cap, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari chiefs all stressing the difficulty of sticking to the imposed limit. Every F1 team is working with a cost cap of £119million this season, a move that is intended to ensure a more equal level of competition, but drastic inflation and a severe rise in freight costs have put teams at risk of exceeding that amount in expenditure. “At the time we all agreed to those reductions, nobody could have predicted what was going on in the world and how that is driving inflation in every household globally,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports. Luke Baker 7 June 2022 19:58 1654627547 ‘The pendulum will swing’: Lewis Hamilton backed to turn his luck around by Toto Wolff Hamilton is currently sixth in the drivers’ standings in a campaign where many expected him to win a record eighth world title. The British star is having trouble with the car and he has had some unlucky spells on the track. Most recently he had contact with Esteban Ocon at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and was then held up by Fernando Alonso so he couldn’t progress higher than eighth place. Wolff says Hamilton’s time will come this season, however. Luke Baker 7 June 2022 19:45 1654626827 ‘Nothing’ between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in F1 title race, confirms Christian Horner Last year it was very much Verstappen as the title fighter against Lewis Hamilton, with Perez largely the second driver often tasked with trying to take points and places off Mercedes wherever possible. This time around, though, he has started in formidable fashion and the top three – the Red Bull duo and Ferrar’s Charles Leclerc – are separated by just 15 points after seven rounds. Perez has claimed four podium spots, with one victory in France, while Verstappen has four wins from five top-three finishes. But there will be no separating them from the team bosses and both will be allowed to fight it out, confirmed Horner. Luke Baker 7 June 2022 19:33 1654626047 Red Bull expecting grid to go in ‘one particular direction’ at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has said the team are “open-minded to change” as they look to evolve their RB18 car over the season and get the edge on championship rivals Ferrari. Perez delivered Red Bull’s fourth consecutive victory when he beat Carlos Sainz to win the Monaco Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the previous three races to build a points lead over Charles Leclerc in the driver standings. The teams have still been close in some areas of performance, however, with Red Bull excelling in straight line speed and Ferrari having the advantage in slow corners. Luke Baker 7 June 2022 19:20 1654625267 ‘Why should I stop?’: Lewis Hamilton shuts down F1 retirement talk Lewis Hamilton has again rejected suggestions he could walk away from Mercedes and retire during or after this season. The seven-time world champion has been unable to recapture form and consistency to engage in another title fight with Max Verstappen, with his team not yet ensuring the new car design for the 2022 season is in perfect working order. A series of finishes low down the leaderboard has Hamilton only sixth after seven races, with just 50 points accumulated so far – and teammate George Russell 34 ahead of him in fourth. Luke Baker 7 June 2022 19:07 1654624487 Daniel Ricciardo hits back at critics after poor start to 2022 F1 season The Australian has struggled to live up to expectations since joining McLaren from Red Bull last year, and his best effort so far this season has been a sixth-placed finish in his home race in April. “It kind of ebbs and flows, where sometimes I’ll get down on myself,” Ricciardo told Crash on Monday, “but then other times I’m fired up and motivated to prove a lot of people wrong and prove myself right.” Luke Baker 7 June 2022 18:54 1654623707 ‘Mechanisms’ in place to end Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren Daniel Ricciardo is adamant he has a contract in place until 2023 with McLaren but the team’s management say there are “mechanisms” which could see Ricciardo’s contract cut short as rumours increase about the Australian’s future with the team. Ricciardo joined McLaren as a high-profile signing in 2021 and was expected to lead the team and younger team-mate Lando Norris, but has struggled to make an impact with during his time at the British outfit. Norris has outqualified Ricciardo in every race this season with the Austrailian scoring just 11 points compared to the Briton’s 48 and Ricciardo’s form has led to questions about his future. The eight-time race winner affirmed in Monaco that he does indeed have a three-year contract until 2023 saying: “I have a contract in place. But I don’t want to be 14th. That’s not why I race, let’s put it like that.” McLaren boss, Zak Brown, previously told Sky Sports F1 that Ricciardo had not hit expectations at McLaren and explained that there were provisions in the contract which could see Ricciardo let go earlier than expected: “There are mechanisms in which we’re committed to each other and then there’s mechanisms in which we’re not. I’ve spoken with Daniel about it, we’re not getting the results that we both hoped for. But we’re both going to continue to push. “He showed at Monza [2021 Italian GP] he can win races. We also need to continue to develop our car, it’s not capable of winning races, but we’d like to see him further up the grid. “We’ll just play it… I don’t want to say ‘one race at a time’ because we’re not going to one race at a time – but we’ll just see how things develop.” (AFP via Getty Images) Luke Baker 7 June 2022 18:41

