F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton finds ‘hope’ and Carlos Sainz makes bold Ferrari claim

Max Verstappen held off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle for second place, the pair joined on the podium by Lewis Hamilton – the seven-time world champion taking third for Mercedes.

“The safety car didn’t help,” Verstappen said. “Overall Ferrari were really quick in the race. It was really exciting in the end. I was giving it everything I had, and I could see Carlos was doing the same. The last few laps were a lot of fun. Luckily this year we are quick on the straights so that helps a lot.” Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell continued his record of top-five finishes all season as he took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who recovered from starting 19th to claim a decent haul of points for Ferrari. The Alpines were sixth and seventh, Esteban Ocon managing to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou and local favourite Lance Stroll rounded out the points.

Show latest update 1655710116 Carlos Sainz maintains Ferrari ‘faster’ than Red Bull in Canada despite loss “This weekend I was quicker for the first time – I want to say all season, but for the first time in the championship,” Carlos Sainz said after the Canadian Grand Prix. “I’ve been the fastest guy on track, both in the medium and on the hard. I was catching Max in both occasions and I felt comfortable with the car. “I was all over the place, close to [the] walls, you know, with confidence – ragging it, and I felt comfortable out there so it’s a pity not to have got the first win.” Jack Rathborn 20 June 2022 08:28 1655675941 Silverstone up next for British Grand Prix Next time out Formula 1 is back in the UK as the sport heads to Silverstone in front of what is expected to be another record crowd. Will Red Bull take a seventh consecutive win, meaning Max Verstappen can extend his championship lead? Can Charles Leclerc claw back some ground after taking his engine penalties in Canada? Or coudl Lewis Hamilton spring a surprise with a rejuvenated Mercedes and take his first victory of the season on home soil? Make sure to keep your eyes on The Independent’s F1 coverage across the next fortnight in anticipation of another huge race. Dan Austin 19 June 2022 22:59 1655675041 Constructors’ standings after Red Bull win Canadian Grand Prix Here are the current constructors’ standings after Red Bull won their sixth successive race at the Canadian Grand Prix. 1) Red Bull – 304 2) Ferrari – 228 3) Mercedes – 188 4) McLaren – 65 5) Alpine – 61 6) Alfa Romeo – 47 7) AlphaTauri – 27 8) Aston Martin – 16 9) Haas – 15 10) Williams – 3 Dan Austin 19 June 2022 22:44 1655674191 Drivers standings after Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix Here are the current drivers’ standings after Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix. 1) Max Verstappen – 175 2) Sergio Perez – 129 3) Charles Leclerc – 126 4) George Russell – 111 5) Carlos Sainz – 102 6) Lewis Hamilton – 77 7) Lando Norris – 50 8) Valtteri Bottas – 44 9) Esteban Ocon – 39 10) Fernando Alonso – 22 11) Pierre Gasly – 16 12) Kevin Magnussen – 15 13) Daniel Ricciardo – 15 14) Sebastian Vettel – 13 15) Yuki Tsunoda – 11 16) Zhou Guanyu – 3 17) Alex Albon – 3 18 ) Lance Stroll – 3 19) Mick Schumacher – 0 20) Nico Hulkenberg – 0 21) Nicholas Latifi – 0 Dan Austin 19 June 2022 22:29 1655673721 Verstappen admits Ferrari were faster than Red Bull in Canada Max Verstappen has admitted that Ferrari were faster than Red Bull in the Canadian Grand Prix. The world champion had to hold off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz in the final fifteen laps to take victory, extending his championship lead to 46 points. “In general it was quite a tough race for us, “ he told Sky Sports F1. “I was hoping for some more pace from the car but the Ferrari seemed quite fast in the race. It was tough to match Carlos on laptimes. Those last fifteen laps were flat out and I knew I could not afford to make a mistake because he was so close to me. I think [they were faster] today, absolutely. So we have to figure that out. One race we have the advantage, then they look quick again, so we are very closely matched. “It’s very important to always have a good points lead but you also know it can swing around very quickly. There are always things to do better.” Dan Austin 19 June 2022 22:22 1655673291 Sainz says Ferrari did everything to challenge Verstappen for win Carlos Sainz insists that Ferrari did everything they could in order to challenge Max Verstappen in Canada this evening, but says the first F1 win which continues to elude was just too far out of reach in the end. “In the end I didn’t leave anything on the table out there,” Sainz told Sky Sports F1. “I want my first win very much so you can imagine how much I was pushing. I was the fastest guy on track today and I was giving it everything out there. We had enough ace but not enough pace delta to pass the Red Bull. With the tail wind it was very difficult to overtake today. I know I gave my maximum. “I think without the safety car I could hang it out. Max was catching me but not at a pace that was going to pass me easily at the end of the race. But there was a safety car and we had to take it. As a team we executed a good race. This weekend for the first time in the championship I have been the fastest guy on track. On the medium and hard I was catching Max. I was close to the walls with confidence, ragging it and I felt comfortable out there. Dan Austin 19 June 2022 22:14 1655672761 Leclerc rues ‘frustrating’ race Charles Leclerc was able to mitigate the damage caused by his lowly start by finishing fifth in the Canadian Grand Prix, but was left ruing a “frustrating” race. “It was very frustrating actually,” the 24-year-old told Sky Sports F1. “The last part was nice but obviously the very first part I was stuck in a DRS train and couldn’t do anything. Then in the middle part of the race I found myself stuck behind Esteban [Ocon] on much newer tyres so he had very good traction and that was enough to keep me behind. Then we had a slow pit stop and fell behind another DRS train, but the end was quite fun. I had to be aggressive to get more points and fifth is the best we could manage today. “Overall the feeling was good and that’s a good sign. Whether it would have been enough to Red Bull today I don’t know, but it has been close all season and I felt like Carlos [Sainz] was quite strong today. This shows that it would have been close.” Dan Austin 19 June 2022 22:06 1655672331 Russell continues impressive record By finishing fourth, George Russell has maintained the impressive finishing record he has built up since joining Mercedes. In all nine outings so far this year, the 24-year-old has finished inside the top five come the chequered flag. No other driver can match that record. Mercedes are also the only team who have yet to suffer a retirement so far this season. Dan Austin 19 June 2022 21:58 1655671851 Verstappen celebrates Canadian Grand Prix win Max Verstappen has extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers’ standings to 46 points thanks to his win in Canada and team-mate Sergio Perez’s retirement due to mechanical failure. This is the current world champion’s first ever win in Montréal, and he has been celebrating the victory in style. (Getty Images) (Getty Images) (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Dan Austin 19 June 2022 21:50 1655671321 Hamilton compares podium finish to win at Canadian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton took his first ever Formula 1 victory in the Canadian Grand Prix back in 2007, and the seven-time world champion is delighted to have finished on the podium in Montréal tonight after a difficult start to the 2022 season. “Firstly I want to give a shoutout to the team back home; the men and women back at the factory are working so hard,” he told Sky Sports F1. “It’s been such a difficult year for me personally in the car. But this is beautiful for us, we’ve been working so hard. To have a strong race today gives me so much hope and confidence that we can move forward. There is potential in this car, even though it’s not currently where we want it to be. It has such a small working window, and if you don’t get it perfect it’s all over the place. That’s what we have to work through, but I think we did a really great job this weekend. “It’s different to a win, but I think it feels as good as that in the sense that being on the podium in front of the crowd here is great. I know we can do better, I know I can do more, so we just have to keep working hard. Dan Austin 19 June 2022 21:42

