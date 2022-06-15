F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton called ‘big loser of the season’ and warned not to be a ‘pantomime dame’

Hamilton A Doubt For Canadian Grand Prix

Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen backed Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of the Baku track and called for changes to a surface that is “way too bumpy”. Hamilton says he will race the Canadian Grand Prix despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit, a result of F1’s troublesome ‘porpoising’ phenomenon this season.

It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules over porpoising following Hamilton’s struggles. Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.” Horner, however, said their struggles were “part of the game”.

Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back. Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco.

Follow all the latest fallout and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and build-up to Canada:

Show latest update 1655291804 Verstappen youngest to 25 F1 wins Max Verstappen became the youngest driver to collect 25 Grand Prix wins with his triumph in Baku taking the record from Sebastian Vettel. Michael Jones 15 June 2022 12:16 1655291504 Russell hits back at Horner claims George Russell has responded to the claim from Red Bull Team Prinicpal Christian Horner that Mercedes are ‘bitching’ about the pain caused by their porpoising problems. Russell told Sky Sports F1: “No one is saying this to try and gain any advantage. You’ve got the Ferrari drivers, and even Max [Verstappen] saying how tough it is. “You’ve either got porpoising and the car is hitting the ground or you have to run the car millimetres, perhaps one centimetre, above the ground and you’re smashing the bumps. “So whichever way you’ve got it, it’s not great for anyone. Something will happen. There’s no doubt about it. But I don’t know what the solution is, to be honest. At the end of the day, the majority of us are in the same boat.” (Getty Images) Michael Jones 15 June 2022 12:11 1655291024 Christian Horner dismisses Toto Wolff’s porpoising claims as ‘part of the game’ The Mercedes superstar revealed his back was “killing” him during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to repeated bouncing from the porpoising effect. Michael Jones 15 June 2022 12:03 1655290544 Red Bull or Ferrari could break peculiar Canadian GP record Red Bull head into this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix hoping to win in Montreal for the first time since 2019, but title contenders Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc could break a peculiar record by starting on pole position. If one of these men, or anyone else in the field save Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel starts the Grand Prix on pole they will break a recent tradition in Montreal. Hamilton, Vettel and Nico Rosberg are the only drivers to start on pole in Canada since 2007 – 15 years ago. Vettel was still at Ferrari when he grabbed back-to-back poles in 2018 and 2019, a few years after he won three straight between 2011 and 2013. Hamilton made it three in a row himself in 2015-17 and has claimed six Canadian poles in his career, while former Mercedes colleague Rosberg finished fastest in 2014. Will 2022 be the start of a new era for the Canadian GP? Michael Jones 15 June 2022 11:55 1655290124 Hill issues concussion warning to Hamilton Former F1 world champion Damon Hill is feels that Lewis Hamilton could suffer with a concussion if Mercedes continue to struggle with porpoising on the rougher street circuits this season. Hamilton endured one of his toughest races in Baku last time out, admitting that he had to dig deep just to see the finish line as persistent porpoising affected his back. Mercedes thought they had made a breakthrough in Spain last month as new upgrades to the cars minimised bouncing but successive street circuits in Monaco and Baku have not been kind to drivers Hamilton and George Russell even thought their results have remained solid. In Baku, Russell earned a podium finish with Hamilton just behind him in P4. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Hill raised worries over a possible concussion. “He’s got to drive it and he’s clearly getting stress from doing that,” he said. “The other thing I was thinking about is if you keep doing that to your head all the time, you’re going to get some kind of concussion. “It’s a mild thing but it’s head banging all the way around the circuit. It’s just not an ideal state of play at all. He’s also probably scuffed some skin off his lower back, I should think.” Three-time Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert agreed with Hill, adding: “It’s a horrible frequency [of bouncing] that Mercedes is doing as well compared to a Red Bull. It’s a very, very high-pitched one, and it’s really hammering on that back. “I agree with Damon, it’s a horrible frequency for the head but also for the back at the same time. They [Mercedes] have got to do something. They can’t expect Lewis and George to go through this year suffering the way they are at the moment. Michael Jones 15 June 2022 11:48 1655289644 Daniel Ricciardo reveals talks with McLaren team boss amid rumours over F1 future The 32-year-old moved to McLaren from Renault last season with his contract running until the end of 2023. But his struggles to get to grips with the Woking-based team’s car have continued into a second season, raising questions about whether he will see out the length of his deal. Michael Jones 15 June 2022 11:40 1655289224 Verstappen needs to improve qualifying times says Jos Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, has told Red Bull what they must do to help his son regain the Drivers’ Championship title this year. “The only thing that’s still lacking is qualifying,” he wrote for on Verstappen.com. “Saturday you could see the frustration during the post-session interview because it’s not going yet like he wants it to. If they can sort out the qualifying, things will be easier for him. “On street circuits this is even more evident. There is less rubber and he has more difficulty to rotate the car quickly. The good news is that during a race, the Red Bull goes like a rocket. The balance of the car is good. “During a longer run the tyres behave differently and the car becomes quicker with turning. Max can deal with that very well. Max is great in driving consistent lap times. He can drive every lap 100 per cent accurate: boom, boom, same time.” (Getty Images) Michael Jones 15 June 2022 11:33 1655288744 F1 would ‘welcome’ openly gay driver but ‘more we can do’ on inclusivity, says Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel has said he believes that Formula 1 would ‘welcome’ an openly gay driver, while admitting that the sport has some way to go in promoting ‘inclusivity’. Mark Beuttler, who raced in F1 in the early 1970s, is the only known gay driver to have competed in the sport. In 1988, the Briton died at the age of 48 due to complications resulting from AIDS. In 2019, the organisation Racing Pride was launched in an effort to promote greater LGBT+ in motorsport, and it announced a partnership with Alpine on Thursday. Michael Jones 15 June 2022 11:25 1655288324 Williams to replace Latifi? Nicholas Latifi could lose his seat at Williams next season with reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri primed to replace him, according to some reports. The 21-year-old Australian does not currently have a seat in Formula 1 although he serves as the reserve driver for both Alpine and McLaren. It’s claimed the Alpine academy graduate will be loaned to Williams for two years, similarly to George Russell’s three-year stint with the team from Mercedes which could see Latifi replaced on the grid in 2023. Michael Jones 15 June 2022 11:18 1655287964 Martin Brundle urges Mercedes to not rely on rule change to solve porpoising problem Mercedes are battling ongoing problems with their car this season and ex F1 driver Martin Brundle has warned them against relying on a change in regulations to solve their issues. Michael Jones 15 June 2022 11:12

