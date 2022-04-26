F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed by Red Bull rival despite title admission after ‘horrible’ Imola weekend

Hamilton Rules Himself Out Of F1 Title Fight

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year.

Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival Max Verstappen.

“I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that,” Hamilton admitted, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff apologising to Hamilton for an “undrivable” W13 car.

It was also a weekend to forget for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, after the 24-year-old’s late spin saw him throw away a podium position and led to Verstappen cutting his championship lead to 27 points.

It looks set to be another thrilling fight for the title but despite Hamilton ruling out his chances, Horner believes it is still too early to tell. “He hasn’t forgotten how to drive in the last four races,” he said. “So at some point they will sort their issues out and he will become a factor.” Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:

Show latest update 1650959144 Red Bull advisor jokes Hamilton should have retired Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko joked Lewis Hamilton may be wishing he retired at the end of last season amid a difficult start to the 2022 campaign. The seven-time world champion could only manage a 14th place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday at the end of what was a dismal weekend for the Briton. And Marko, who watched his Red Bull team secure a one-two thanks to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, questioned Hamilton’s decision to continue in the sport following his problematic afternoon. Speaking to Sky Sports after the Imola race, Marko said: “I mean, he was lapped by us so maybe he (is thinking) he should have stopped last year.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 08:45 1650959074 Rosberg believes Wolff is ‘annoyed’ with Hamilton Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was annoyed at Lewis Hamilton during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, according to former driver Nico Rosberg. Wolff and Hamilton were seen in a heated discussion on Friday after the seven-time champion only narrowly made it through Q1 before managing just 13th place on the grid in Q2. He would then go on to finish 14th in the sprint race and 13th in the Emilia Romagna GP on Sunday, before Wolff dismissed speculation about a rift between him and the seven-time champion. But Rosberg, who worked with Hamilton and Wolff for several years at Mercedes, feels there is more to it than the Austrian let on. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “If I have to speculate now, it looked to me that Toto was annoyed about something Lewis had done, which might be understandable.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 08:44 1650958986 Hamilton admits ‘no question’ he is ‘out of F1 championship’ Hamilton he is now already 58 points off the pace with his hopes of a record eighth world championship over for this year, and possibly beyond. “It’s been difficult, but I don’t really know what to say,” Hamilton said after Imola. “It’s definitely not easy. “At least George[Russell] got some points today so my apologies to everyone that I wasn’t able to do the same. “I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that. It has been a weekend to forget.” Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 08:43 1650958728 Russell reveals chest pain from Mercedes porpoising George Russell has revealed he has experienced chest pains as a result of the porpoising in his Mercedes car. The reigning constructors champions have been plagued with the bouncing issue more than most other teams on the grid in the opening four races of the 2022 F1 season. Russell still somehow managed to clinch a superb fourth place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as his teammate Lewis Hamilton could only muster a disappointing 14th. Yet despite securing a fourth successive top-five finish since joining Mercedes, Russell admits the porpoising has had a physical impact on his body. Speaking after the Imola race, he said: “The bouncing, it really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it. Jamie Braidwood 26 April 2022 08:38

