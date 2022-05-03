F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s teamwork ‘one of very few highlights’ says Toto Wolff

(Getty Images)

Mercedes have endured a difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 season having only accummulated 77 points from the first four races leaving them 47 points behind leading team Ferrari. Despite their struggles, Team Principal Toto Wolff is impressed with the “positive” relationship developing between the new driving partnership of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Russell is in his first year as a full-time Mercedes driver and has settled brilliantly. He currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship and is 21 points ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was particularly tough for Hamilton who finished outside the top 10 in P13 but Russell managed to fight his way up to P4 and rescue some points for Mercedes after a strenuous weekend for the team. Speaking after the race Wolff praised the way the two drivers were working together but admitted having regrets that Mercedes haven’t yet given them a car to fight for wins this season.

“Yes, I’m very impressed with how [George has] settled in, how professionally and analytically he helps to assess the situation,” he said. “The combination is one of the very few highlights I have at the moment on our journey – how well the two of them work together, with no friction; on the contrary, [they’re] very productive and positive for the team.

“And I couldn’t be happier with the driver line-up; in that respect I think we have the two best drivers, maybe two of the three best drivers and they deserve a car and a power unit that fights at the front rather than them being lapped. That’s not what any of them deserves.”

"Well, you know in a way I have to protect him here. It's not his low. It's the low of the car performance," said Wolff. "We know that he is a seven-time world champion. He caught up last year, him and us the team caught up and nearly fought for the championship. "The guy is the best driver in the world, and he's just not having a machine and equipment underneath him to be able to execute… In a way I think it's irrelevant if you come in eighth or 12th or 15th, it doesn't matter; it's all bad. But the real stars recover. "There are none out there of the really great ones that come into my mind that didn't have certain moments in their career where things didn't run properly, and that is the case now with him since a long time. He's going to help the team to sort things out, we are sticking together through good and bad times and today [at Imola] was certainly a very bad day."

