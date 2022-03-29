F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton admits ‘s***’ result as Max Verstappen confirms talks to discuss Saudi Arabia future

Max Verstappen plays FIFA against FIFA Champ Musaed Al Dossary

A controversial weekend in Jeddah at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has left Formula 1 divided and with mixed feelings about the future of the race. Max Verstappen won a thriller to beat out the leader of the Drivers’ Championship Charles Leclerc, who continues to show the potential of the Ferrari in 2022. The Red Bull star won by less than a second, with Sergio Perez, who had started on pole for the first time in his F1 career hit with the bad luck of the safety car.

Ferrari completed the podium with Carlos Sainz in third, but despite Mercedes’ problems, George Russell shows his class with a fifth place finish. While Lewis Hamilton endured a nightmare weekend, seemingly influenced by the car and his feelings towards Saudi Arabia when he stated he “just wanted to go home”, the seven-time world champion was left to languish in 10th by the chequered flag.

Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal had been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

Follow all the reaction to the events in Saudi Arabia plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Show latest update 1648537210 Mick Schumacher hails F1 safety technology after high-speed crash at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Mick Schumacher has hailed the safety technology in Formula One cars after coming through a high-speed crash unscathed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Schumacher hit the wall with a force of 33G as he pushed to try and make the top 10 in qualifying. The 23-year-old was airlifted to a hospital for further examination before returning to his hotel. Haas F1 ruled Schumacher out of the race on Sunday and the American team said it would field just one car. Jack Rathborn 29 March 2022 08:00 1648536910 Lewis Hamilton confusion after ‘s***’ result in Saudi Arabia Lewis Hamilton appeared to admit he did not realise he had gained a point for Mercedes despite a ‘s***’ result to finish 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Speaking on the radio after the race in Jeddah, Hamilton’s race engineer, Pete Bonnington, said: “Okay Lewis, so that’s P10. “Sorry about that. It’s a bit of a s*** result given all the hard work.” Hamilton replied: “Is there even a point for that position?” “Yeah, we do get a point,” Bonnington confirmed. Hamilton then finished: “That was a tough day in the office guys but thank you so much for trying.” Jack Rathborn 29 March 2022 07:55 1648536496 Max Verstappen confirms F1 to discuss Saudi Arabia future Max Verstappen has confirmed that all drivers will discuss the future of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with F1 following a controversial weekend. The race was overshadowed after a terrorist attack on a nearby Aramco oil facility, just six miles from the circuit, ahead of Friday’s practice. “About the race here, well, we had a lot of guarantees that of course, we would be safe,” said Verstappen. “I think after this weekend, all the drivers also together, we will speak with F1 and of course also the team bosses to see what’s happening for the future.” Jack Rathborn 29 March 2022 07:48 1648494033 Max Verstappen reveals ‘smart tricks’ to beat Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia Having been forced to retire in Bahrain a week ago, it was a much more pleasing outing for Verstappen, who again looks likely to be a leading contender for the Drivers’ Championship. The pair’s burgeoning rivalry could be a feature of the season and Verstappen enjoyed their back-and-forth battle in Saudi Arabia. Michael Jones 28 March 2022 20:00 1648493073 Lewis Hamilton pinpoints two areas for Mercedes improvement after Saudi Arabian GP The German team were again off-the-pace in Jeddah, with Hamilton fighting his way up to tenth after qualifying down the grid. George Russell finished fifth but could not provide a realistic challenge to either Red Bull or Ferrari, who filled out the first four places. An offseason overhaul of aerodynamic regulations has proved to be to Mercedes’ detriment, with ‘porpoising’ a persistent issue and Hamilton and Russell evidently short of pure pace down the straights. Hamilton thinks that parts of the car’s performance were better in Saudi Arabia, but admits that there is a big gap to be closed. Michael Jones 28 March 2022 19:44 1648492353 Binotto relishing battle between Leclerc and Verstappen Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is enjoying a sensational start to the 2022 F1 season, with his drivers first and second in the drivers’ standing and his team far ahead in the constructors’ too. The Italian has overseen a resurgence in the team’s fortunes compared with 2020 and 2021 and is now relishing the battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen. “First our congratulations goes to Red Bull and Max,” he told Sky Sports F1. “He drove very well. It has been a great spectacle to see those two guys battling at the front. We can be very pleased. Charles has a lot of talent and he proved today again he can fight with Max at that level. It is very good for F1 and a fantastic start to the season. (Getty Images) Michael Jones 28 March 2022 19:32 1648491333 F1’s racing revolution breathes new life into Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s rivalry It is not often that a professional athlete revels in the fun of being narrowly beaten in the final stages of a rip-roaring sporting contest by a long-time adversary, but that is exactly what Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc did after finishing less than a second behind Max Verstappen in Formula One’s stellar Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday evening. “It wasn’t enough today but oh my God I really enjoyed that race… Every race should be like this!”, beamed the Monegasque in his post-race interview, the sweat tumbling down his cheeks in the thick Gulf heat after just under two hours spent touring one of the most physically punishing and downright dangerous tracks in world motor sport at speeds which quite literally verge on breakneck. That he had finished only second having spent the vast majority of the race in first place was not Leclerc’s primary concern once the chequered flag had waved; instead, the sheer thrill of tussling so closely out front with Verstappen was enough to render the Ferrari driver positively giddy about the season to come. Michael Jones 28 March 2022 19:15 1648490433 Toto Wolff outlines ‘missed opportunity’ for Lewis Hamilton at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix George Russell finished fifth in Jeddah, behind a lead quartet comprised of Red Bull and Ferrari drivers, while Hamilton could only fight his way up to tenth after starting in 15th place on the grid. The German team, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, continue to lack the pace of the early 2022 Formula 1 front-runners after the offseason changes to aerodynamic regulations. Michael Jones 28 March 2022 19:00 1648489593 Verstappen revels in Jeddah victory Max Verstappen has been discussing his victory in Saudi Arabia saying he relished the battle with Charles Leclerc in the final stages. “It was really tough but a good race,” he told Sky Sports F1. “We were battling hard and tried to play the long game. The tyres were wearing out quite quick. At the end we had a bit more pace. It wasn’t easy playing smart tricks in the final corner. Really happy that we finally kickstarted the season. “It seems like once you get quite close you can have a good exit, and that makes it a lot more tricky to make a pass in the last corner. You really have to plan your pass. On his part, Leclerc looked disappointed after being unable to score a second successive victory, but was full of praise for the winner saying: “It wasn’t enough today but oh my God I really enjoyed that race! It’s hard but fair. Every race should be like this. Of course I’m disappointed but every race should be like this. “It was extremely difficult for me to cover Max on the straights but he did a great job. [Respect] has always been there, especially when you finish a race like this. We’ve been pushing like I’ve rarely pushed before, to the absolute limit.” Michael Jones 28 March 2022 18:46 1648488633 Magnussen pleased with second points finish on return Kevin Magnussen was in the points again tonight out in Saudi Arabia, as he brought his Haas car home in ninth having started in tenth. The Dane was only drafted into the team as a late replacement for the sacked Nikita Mazepin 11 days before the beginning of the campaign, and is throughouly enjoying his return so far. “Happy! the first safety car came at a really bad point. We got some luck back with the virtual safety car at the end and managed to overtake a few,” he told Sky Sports F1. “Australia has been good in the past [for me] and the car is great at the moment. If we get the most out of the car it should be points again. This year I had out was great, I had a great time and coming back was such a big surprise. I still can’t believe I’m here!” (Getty Images) Michael Jones 28 March 2022 18:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton admits ‘s***’ result as Max Verstappen confirms talks to discuss Saudi Arabia future