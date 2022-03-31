F1 news LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix set for 212mph cars down strip as high-speed circuit revealed

Artist’s impression of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula One will hit the streets of Las Vegas in 2023 with an exciting new race for the F1 calendar. The Vegas Grand Prix’s 6.12km track will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

“We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”

Meanwhile, as the dust settles in Formula 1 following a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, attention turns to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix, with Ferrari and Red Bull out in front, leaving Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes desperately scrapping around for a solution in their speed deficit to their F1 rivals.

Follow all the reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Show latest update 1648714482 F1 won’t use new chicane at Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 will not make use of a new chicane added to the Red Bull Ring in Austria by designed Herman Tilke. The German circuit architect was drafted in to add a slow section to the circuit on the long straight between Turn 2 and Turn 3, so that bikes in Moto GP races approach the heavy braking zone at Turn 4 with less speed. F1, though, will continue to use the original track layout and cars will drive straight past the chicane. The Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled for the weekend of 8 July. Dan Austin 31 March 2022 09:14 1648713582 Coulthard happy to see drivers ‘exhausted’ after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Former McLaren driver David Coulthard says he was pleased to see drivers ‘exhausted’ after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah last Sunday. The Scot conducted the post-race interviews with the top three drivers ahead of the poodium ceremony, after Max Verstappen had narrowly beaten Charles Leclerc to victory, with Carlos Sainz finishing third. “Well, [the track] looks really eye-openingly fast,” Coulthard told the F1 Nation podcast. “It looks very challenging with not much room for error, it’s part of the challenge of Formula 1. “What I did love is to see all the drivers pretty knackered at the end of it, pretty exhausted. For so long in the hybrid era, they weren’t even sweating at the end of the grand prix!” Dan Austin 31 March 2022 08:59 1648712682 Miami to host inaugural team principal’s parade The inaugural Miami Grand Prix will take place in May, and another first will be made when all ten F1 team principals are paraded before the crowd pre-race. The traditional drivers’ parade sees all competitors waving to the crowd as they driven around the circuit in a truck on the Sunday before race, and after their prominent role in behind-the-scenes Netflix series Drive to Survive, team principals will be given the same treatment in Florida. The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was the most-watched in the United States since the 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix, according to ESPN viewing figures. Dan Austin 31 March 2022 08:44 1648711782 Mercedes cannot ‘point finger’ of blame over slow start to 2022 season, says Toto Wolff Toto Wolff has said that it is wrong to “point the finger” at specific issues with Mercedes’ new car, suggesting that there is a collective responsibility for the team’s early season struggles. The German manufacturer, winner of the last eight Constructors’ Championship, has struggled for speed in the opening weeks of the 2022 Formula 1 season. “I think it’s important now not to just point the finger at individual areas of the car,” Wolff said to Motorsport.com. “We operate together as a team, and I think we have deficits overall that are bigger than an engine deficit.” Dan Austin 31 March 2022 08:29 1648710892 F1 CEO lauds Las Vegas race addition Formula 1 will return to Las Vegas for the first time since the 1980s next season, with Sin City added to the calendar after a striking a multi-year deal with F1 bosses. Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of F1, has lauded the Vegas race as “incredible” for the series. “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali. “Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.” Dan Austin 31 March 2022 08:14 1648709980 Horner admits Red Bull ‘concerned’ about engine Christian Horner admits he is ‘concerned’ about Red Bull’s engine despite victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 2022 F1 season sees Red Bull with their own engine department, Red Bull Powertrain Division, taking over running of the power units from Honda. “We have now also found a completely different solution to the one originally envisaged,” Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Autorevue ahead of the season opener. “The engines will be manufactured in Japan until 2025, we will not touch them at all.” Honda left Formula 1 but continue to produce, assemble and support the engine that they designed, with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda all experiencing issues across a range of teams so far, which is a nagging doubt for Horner as they head to Australia. “Of course, we’re concerned about it but I think first we have to understand what it is,” Horner said. “I think once all the strip-down has been done and we understand what the issue is then, hopefully, fixes can be put in place.” Tom Kershaw 31 March 2022 07:59 1648709320 Mercedes reveal ‘new rear wing’ plan to close gap Mercedes are looking to bring a new rear wing to boost their performance at the Australian Grand Prix. After languishing behind the Red Bulls and Ferraris, the Silver Arrows are yet to unlock the W13’s performance. Auto Motor und Sport state Mercedes have pinpointed the main deficit is down to drag and they will introduce an upgraded rear wing to breach the gap to their rivals in straight-line speed – with Red Bull up to 11kmh quicker on the straights, with Ferrari 15 to 20kmh faster in turns five to nine and 15. “We assumed the bouncing would be less in Jeddah because the track is flatter,” a Mercedes engineer told Auto Motor und Sport . “We were wrong about that. We still don’t fully understand what factors trigger the phenomenon. It’s a constant learning process.” Tom Kershaw 31 March 2022 07:48 1648708797 F1 adds Las Vegas Grand Prix to 2023 calendar Formula One has announced a deal to stage a night race on the famous Las Vegas strip. The Las Vegas Grand Prix, a major coup for the sport’s American owners’ Liberty Media, joins the calendar next season on an expected initial three-year contract. It is anticipated that the race will be staged in the second half of November, possibly to coincide with Thanksgiving weekend in America, and could start as late as 10pm local time – 6am the following day in the UK. The race will also defer from recent F1 tradition by taking place on a Saturday. The announcement comes as a welcome boost to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali after the sport controversially pressed ahead with last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite fierce opposition from Lewis Hamilton and his fellow drivers following a missile strike 12 miles east of the Jeddah circuit. “This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said Domenicali, who joined Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei in Las Vegas for Wednesday’s announcement. “Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. “There is no better place for Formula One to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.” Tom Kershaw 31 March 2022 07:39

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix set for 212mph cars down strip as high-speed circuit revealed