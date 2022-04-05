F1 news LIVE: George Russell says Mercedes ‘working day and night’ as Ferrari reject ‘head-start’ accusation

Viva Las Vegas! F1 confirms night race from 2023

The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching as Formula 1 2022 ramps up after a thrilling start to the season. You can follow all the latest news from the world of F1 as the teams gear up for next weekend’s race in Melbourne.

Despite a brief pause following Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 continues to dominate the headlines. There are rumours and speculation surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull after Max Verstappen’s rise, while details surrounding Dutch driver’s bumper new contract continue to emerge. The sport’s chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule as the cars will roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’. Hamilton’s post came after a concerning week in Saudi Arabia when an oil refinery was hit by a missile attack less than ten miles from the track, leaving plumes of black smoke visible during qualifying. Hamilton finished 10th in the race as Mercedes continue to struggle with their car.

Follow all the reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Show latest update 1649152838 Mercedes cannot ‘point finger’ of blame over slow start to 2022 season, says Toto Wolff Toto Wolff has said that it is wrong to “point the finger” at specific issues with Mercedes ’ new car, suggesting that there is a collective responsibility for the team’s early season struggles. The German manufacturer, winner of the last eight Constructors’ Championship, has struggled for speed in the opening weeks of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Team principal Wolff has said that the focus should be on making overall improvements, rather than on the specific issues, so that Mercedes can be “pulled out of this mess”. Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 11:00 1649152118 Mercedes reveal ‘new rear wing’ plan to close gap on rivals in Melbourne Mercedes are looking to bring a new rear wing to boost their performance at the Australian Grand Prix. After languishing behind the Red Bulls and Ferraris, the Silver Arrows are yet to unlock the W13’s performance. Auto Motor und Sport state Mercedes have pinpointed the main deficit is down to drag and they will introduce an upgraded rear wing to breach the gap to their rivals in straight-line speed – with Red Bull up to 11kmh quicker on the straights, with Ferrari 15 to 20kmh faster in turns five to nine and 15. “We assumed the bouncing would be less in Jeddah because the track is flatter,” a Mercedes engineer told Auto Motor und Sport . “We were wrong about that. We still don’t fully understand what factors trigger the phenomenon. It’s a constant learning process.” Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 10:48 1649151338 Christian Horner admits Red Bull ‘concerned’ about engine Christian Horner admits he is ‘concerned’ about Red Bull’s engine despite victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 2022 F1 season sees Red Bull with their own engine department, Red Bull Powertrain Division, taking over running of the power units from Honda. “We have now also found a completely different solution to the one originally envisaged,” Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Autorevue ahead of the season opener. “The engines will be manufactured in Japan until 2025, we will not touch them at all.” Honda left Formula 1 but continue to produce, assemble and support the engine that they designed, with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda all experiencing issues across a range of teams so far, which is a nagging doubt for Horner as they head to Australia. “Of course, we’re concerned about it but I think first we have to understand what it is,” Horner said. “I think once all the strip-down has been done and we understand what the issue is then, hopefully, fixes can be put in place.” Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 10:35 1649150558 Lewis Hamilton admits he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’ Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going” amid a challenging start to the new Formula One season. The seven-time F1 world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix , made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday. “It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive. “I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.” Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 10:22 1649149856 Charles Leclerc makes performance promise in F1 title fight with Max Verstappen Verstappen’s late engine failure at Sakhir means Leclerc currently enjoys a 20-point advantage over the Dutchman, with Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari separating them in the standings. Formula 1 has undergone its biggest regulation change in a generation, shaking up the grid order as all ten teams have been forced to design their new machinery from scratch. Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 10:10 1649147912 Haas garnering ‘interest’ from new F1 sponsors after Mazepin family’s Russia invasion controversy Haas team principal Günther Steiner says “there is interest” in the Formula 1 team from potential new sponsors, after the outfit cancelled its previous agreement with Russian fertiliser firm UralKali over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Their pre-season went far from swimmingly, though, with the UralKali deal cancelled while the team was testing in Barcelona after the sponsor’s oligarch owner Dmitry Mazepin attended a one-to-one meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the day his violent assault on Ukraine began. Steiner insists that, while Haas’ short-term financial future is secure, sponsors are interested in securing a long-term deal which could help the team increase investment. Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 09:38 1649146958 George Russell claims Mercedes will be ‘team to beat’ once they solve issues George Russell believes that Mercedes can contend in 2022, even if their issues persist until the summer break in the Formula 1 season. The German team have made a slow start, struggling to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari after a design overhaul and facing particular “porpoising” problems. That has led Russell’s colleague Lewis Hamilton to question whether Mercedes, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, will be able to part of the race for the world title. Russell, in his first season with the manufacturer after joining from Williams, is more optimistic, and believes there is plenty of time yet to make gains. Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 09:22 1649146298 Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc praised for demonstrating ‘art of driving’ in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi says Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc demonstrated the “art of driving” in their sensational battle for the lead at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday. Verstappen took victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after passing Leclerc on the pit straight with just a few laps remaining, after team-mate Sergio Perez had lost his early lead due to unfortunate safety car timing caused by Nicholas Latifi’s crash. Leclerc led after the re-start and handled the pressure from Verstappen excellently with smart tactics, including allowing Verstappen to overtake at the final corner before using DRS to take the position back into Turn 1. Eventually, though, Verstappen pulled out some tricks of his own and made his move stick by refusing to fall into Leclerc’s trap the final hairpin, before using his own DRS boost to take advantage. That was their second closely-fought battle in two races, with Leclerc coming out on top at the season opener in Bahrain as the pair exchanged the lead multiple times over the course of consecutive laps, before Verstappen eventually retired due to engine failure in his Red Bull . Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 09:11 1649145818 Mercedes must ‘regroup’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix, say team bosses Mercedes ’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says the team needs to “regroup” ahead of the Australian Grand Prix next weekend, after a dreadful start to the 2022 season which has seen the team drop down the grid order. The Brackley-based squad have won the constructors’ championship every season since 2014, but have started this year way off the pace of front-runners Ferrari and Red Bull, who look set to battle for both titles as things stand. Having struggled with bouncing at high speeds and slow speeds through corners throughout pre-season testing, Mercedes have failed to find solutions to their problems at the opening two rounds of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 09:03 1649145278 Saudi Arabian government will offer Formula 1 ‘whatever they want’ in attempt to ensure return The Saudi Arabian minister for sports says his government will give Formula 1 and its stakeholders “whatever they want” in order to return to the country to race again in future. Formula 1 first raced in Saudi Arabia last December and did so again last weekend , against a backdrop of human rights abuses in the country and the bombing of a state-owned oil facility just ten kilometres from the Jeddah street circuit where the grand prix was held. Jack Rathborn 5 April 2022 08:54

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE: George Russell says Mercedes ‘working day and night’ as Ferrari reject ‘head-start’ accusation