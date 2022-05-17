F1 news LIVE: George Russell ‘coping better’ than Lewis Hamilton as Michael Masi return reported

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

The Spanish Grand Prix is this weekend with the F1 title race hotting up between Max Verstappen and leader Charles Leclerc, with the world champion snatching victory last time out at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes continue to struggle through the season, with the porpoising effect still not solved, leaving Lewis Hamilton and George Russell frustrated and team boss Toto Wolff left to appease both that better times will come this summer.

Elsewhere in the two-week break between Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has been featuring on talk shows to discuss climate change. He said: “It’s my passion to drive a car. Every time I step in the car, I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’ We need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place. There’s certain things that are in my control, and certain things are not. There’s things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I take the plane every time? No, not when I can take the car. But there’s certain things in my control, and certain things outside.”

There is great excitement for the Spanish Grand Prix due to the major updates expected from the majority of teams since Miami. It’s the same venue that teams used for the first pre-season test, meaning there is an easy way to compare and contrast with teams desperate for upgrades to define their seasons. Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1652770923 FIA should have taken ‘different approach’ over Lewis Hamilton jewellery ban Formula One is right to ban jewellery from the cockpit but the governing FIA could have enforced the rule in a less confrontational way, according to Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the FIA were in a standoff at this month’s Miami Grand Prix over piercings the Mercedes driver has raced with for years and said he could not remove. Hamilton has been told to take them out by the Monaco Grand Prix on 29 May but has said he has no intention of doing so. “It is a rule for the right reasons,” former Benetton, McLaren and Williams driver Wurz, who is heavily involved in driver safety and education, told Reuters. “I would have probably liked a slightly different approach of how to deliver the message. I don’t want to end up in football where there are more hands in the air and verbal abuse…you have to work together. It’s a style I would have preferred in this case.” Jack Rathborn 17 May 2022 08:02 1652770414 George Russell ‘coping better’ than Lewis Hamilton George Russell is “coping better” than Lewis Hamilton, claims Martin Brundle. “It’s a tough time [for Lewis] and eager George, with most of his career still ahead of him, is coping better with the situation than Lewis judging by radio transmissions,” Brundle said in his latest column. “If the car was a match for Ferrari and Red Bull you could reasonably argue that Mercedes have the best driver combination on the grid.” Jack Rathborn 17 May 2022 07:53 1652770274 Charles Leclerc ‘lost the brakes’ when crashing legendary Ferrari in Monaco The Ferrari driver was enjoying a demonstration drive at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix when he lost control of the rear of a classic 312 entering La Rascasse, colliding with the barriers and damaging the rear wing. It’s a style I would have preferred in this case.” Luke Baker 16 May 2022 19:20 1652724340 ‘I trashed the whole floor’: Daniel Ricciardo reveals wild party in hotel Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo revealed he once “trashed the whole floor” of a hotel he was staying in as the McLaren star recounted stories of his party lifestyle. The Australian was on stage with team-mate Lando Norris at a McLaren and Hilton hotels corporate event ahead of the Miami Grand Prix when they were asked of their wildest hotel stays. Ricciardo, who has raced in Formula One since 2011, said of his most memorable experience: “I mean, I didn’t merely trash the room, I trashed the whole floor. Luke Baker 16 May 2022 19:05 1652723440 ‘Is this something we should do?’: Sebastian Vettel questions F1 career over climate change Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel admitted he has questioned whether he should retire from Formula One amid concerns over climate change. Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the Aston Martin driver, 34, said he is a “hypocrite” for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1. Vettel wore a T-shirt ahead of last weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix which read: “Miami 2060. First Grand Prix under water. Act now or swim later.” But when it was put to the German, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, that he competes in one of the most gas-guzzling sports in the world and if that makes him a hypocrite, he replied: “It does, it does and you [the audience] are right when you laugh because there are questions I ask myself every day. “I am not a saint but I am very concerned about the future.” Luke Baker 16 May 2022 18:50 1652722540 Toto Wolff praises Lewis Hamilton and George Russell pairing Toto Wolff has praised the Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and would not swap them for any other drivers. “When you look at George’s track record in winning the title in F3, in his rookie year, and then an F2, we knew that he was very good,” said Wolff. “Then obviously the Williams school added its part, so we were never in any doubt that he would be very good. “And you can see that it’s materialising on the track. I like his approach very much. He’s very rational, whether he is fastest in P2, or whether he’s eleventh, it’s just about applying the science and trying to make the car faster.” Luke Baker 16 May 2022 18:35 1652721700 Christian Horner surprised by Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s ‘unbelievable start’ Red Bull threw all their energy and resources into last year’s RB16B car in an effort to help Verstappen overcome Lewis Hamilton , which of course he did in dramatic circumstances in the final race in Abu Dhabi, leaving them behind the curve when it came to the new regulations. After five races of the new season Verstappen is well in the mix at the top of the standings once more, 19 points behind early pace-setter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari . Red Bull have struggled with reliability in their new RB18 car, but Verstappen has won every race he has finished so far. “Having put so much effort into last year’s car, to come on to these new regulations, we elected to take that risk because we had an opportunity to win last year and you’ve got to go for it,” Horner told CNN. “That put huge pressure on the team coming into the second half of last year that we had to play catch up. Personally, I didn’t expect us to start the year as competitively as we have.” Luke Baker 16 May 2022 18:21 1652720920 New F1 race directors praised after FIA switch away from Michael Masi Formula 1 ’s new race directors have been praised for a “very good start” to the 2022 season after the removal of Michael Masi. Masi, who had been lead race director since 2019, lost the role after his part in the controversial ending to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that allowed Max Verstappen to win his maiden world title. The refreshing of the race direction team came as part of wider changes, with team principals no longer afforded as direct access to the race director during the race. Andreas Seidl, team principal at McLaren, has been pleased with the start that Wittich, who has served as race director at each of the first five races, in particular has made. Luke Baker 16 May 2022 18:08 1652720200 ‘We’re on it’: Mario Andretti determined to secure F1 team by 2024 Former world champion Mario Andretti has confirmed he is working on plans to bring a new team to the Formula One grid from 2024, but there is a “process they must respect” amid warnings from current teams. Andretti, the 1978 world champion, and his son Michael, also a former F1 driver and a champion in IndyCar, have been linked with bringing an American team to the grid after were reported to be in interested in purchasing Sauber last year. Luke Baker 16 May 2022 17:56

