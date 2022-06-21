F1 news LIVE: Ferrari’s plan to overhaul Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s hope for George Russell

F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 – Return to Gilles’ backyard

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is next on the F1 calendar, with Max Verstappen brimming with confidence after edging out Carlos Sainz to take victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and further extend his championship lead. With Formula One returning to Montreal for the first time in three years, it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which took the chequered flag to move 46 points clear at the top of the standings. Sainz was fast in the closing stages following a period behind the safety car but could not find a way past Verstappen and had to settle for second place, the pair joined on the podium by Lewis Hamilton – the seven-time world champion taking third for Mercedes.

“The safety car didn’t help,” Verstappen said. “Overall Ferrari were really quick in the race. It was really exciting in the end. I was giving it everything I had, and I could see Carlos was doing the same. The last few laps were a lot of fun. Luckily this year we are quick on the straights so that helps a lot.” Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell continued his record of top-five finishes all season as he took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, who recovered from starting 19th to claim a decent haul of points for Ferrari. The Alpines were sixth and seventh, Esteban Ocon managing to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso, while Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou and local favourite Lance Stroll rounded out the points.

Follow all the latest F1 news, the countdown to Silverstone and reaction to a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1655799510 FIA order ‘overtly biased’ in favour of Mercedes says Horner Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner says that the FIA’s decision to allow teams to run secondary floor stays is “overtly biased to sorting one team’s problems out”, in a dig at rivals Mercedes. The FIA issued a technical directive to combat porpoising issues over concerns about driver safety and one of the short term measures introduced ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix was to permit teams to incorporate secondary floor stays to limit bouncing. Yet the FIA’s technical directive was only released late last week suggesting no team would have time to fit a second stay on the car in Montreal but Mercedes experimented with them on George Russell’s car in FP1 and Lewis Hamilton’s in FP2 on Friday. Mercedes was the only team to try to run a second stay in Canada which almost sparked protests from the other teams so it is clear who Horner is referring to in his comments. “What was particularly disappointing was the second stay because that has to be discussed in a technical forum,” said Horner. “And that is overtly biased to sorting one team’s problems out, which were the only team that turned up here with it even in advance of the TD [technical directive]. “So, work that one out.” Michael Jones 21 June 2022 09:18 1655798640 Carlos Sainz details what Ferrari must do to overhaul Max Verstappen Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has pinpointed a time delta of five or six-tenths of a second to Max Verstappen to be able to defeat the F1 world champion. The Spaniard was in hot pursuit of the Belgian-Dutch driver for the final 15 laps of the Canadian Grand Prix with a maiden victory in sight. But despite three DRS zones available at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard only twice came into range and was forced to settle for second. Sainz detailed what it will take to stay with the Red Bull star and eventually surpass him “Without the DRS it’s impossible because the DRS is still affecting you quite a lot, especially at this track that you cannot do different lines,” he said. “It’s all chicanes that you have nowhere to put your front wing to avoid the understeer and the overheating of the tyres. “But, even like that, I was happy and confident to be in the dirty air and managed to stay, even with overheating, 16 laps in DRS. As soon as the DRS opened, it was all about cooling the tyres and regaining the battery to try and really drain it when catching him. “As I said, I left everything out there. But compared to a Red Bull, we were quicker, I think the whole race.” Jack Rathborn 21 June 2022 09:04 1655798347 Lewis Hamilton hopes George Russell can take on more Mercedes ‘experiments’ The seven-time world champion claimed just his second podium finish of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend but was left frustrated by the Mercedes W13 car during practice. Hamilton called the Mercedes “undrivable” and insisted their problems with ‘porpoising’ and ‘bouncing’ were “only getting worse” the more the team tinkered with the set-up of the W13. Mercedes were eventually able to put Hamilton into position to finish third in Montreal, behind race winner Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, and the 37-year-old hopes the team have learned their lessons ahead of Silverstone. Jack Rathborn 21 June 2022 08:59

