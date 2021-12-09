F1 news LIVE: Bernie Ecclestone accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ Max Verstappen ahead of Abu Dhabi

Verstappen and Hamilton go into F1 season finale level on points

The finale to this F1 season is almost here ahead of Abu Dhabi this week and the sport has reached a feverish level after the drama in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton defeated Max Verstappen to draw level in the battle to become the 2021 F1 world champion.

Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points going into the final race after Hamilton’s chaotic win in Jeddah, which came after the two clashed multiple times including physical contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed under orders to let Hamilton past him, having illegally held on to the race lead earlier in the night. Hamilton was not prepared and ran into the back of his rival, damaging his front wing. Six laps later, Verstappen eventually handed the lead to Hamilton, who went on to win.

The result means Hamilton, chasing his eighth world title, is level on points with Verstappen, hunting his maiden championship of what is sure to be a stellar career in Formula 1. The pair both have 369.5 points and head to this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi with everything to play for. Follow all the latest news and updates below.

Show latest update 1639036855 Bernie Ecclestone accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ Max Verstappen “Max is a kid compared to Lewis and the worst thing is Lewis has a massive publicity campaign working for him,” Bernie Ecclestone told AFP. “They have been pushing down all the time on Max and then the race directors have been looking in because Toto goes to the race director. “Max has more than a race to confront as he has them too on his back because they are bullying him and not playing fair. It is psychological game playing.” Jack Rathborn 9 December 2021 08:00 1638997226 Verstappen vs Hamilton in Saudi Arabia was ‘rental karting’, not F1, claims Villeneuve “It wasn’t F1, it was rental karting, everything was wrong. So I’m not sure what to say,” Jacques Villeneuve told Motorsport.com. “It’s hard to stay neutral, it’s hard to give a comment on what happened every time and be perceived as being neutral. You will always be perceived as taking sides and that’s when it becomes a bit too much. “Do we want sport and good F1? Or do we just want a Hollywood show? If you want a Hollywood show, Sunday was amazing. But is that what F1 is all about? “And then when you see the team principals, everyone is shouting and putting pressure even on the marshals and so on. That becomes ridiculous. It really has become ridiculous. “It was great for the fans, so that probably will increase the viewership which is great for F1. But we are starting to get away from the sport, that’s all. So ultimately, it depends if you are a purist or not.” (Getty Images) Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 21:00 1638995426 Nikita Mazepin would have feared Saudi Arabian Grand Prix crash outcome 15 years ago Nikita Mazepin would have feared Saudi Arabian Grand Prix crash outcome 15 years ago “I’m fine, it was quite an impact unfortunately,” said Nikita Mazepin when asked about his crash at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. “I took quite a big hit, especially on the left side of my upper body, and for sure will wake up sore tomorrow. “But I’d say I’m very fortunate to be racing in this era because the work Jean Todt has done together with the FIA made us able to walk out of this. And I’m not sure if it was the same, let’s say, 15 years ago. “From what I saw, Charles didn’t have anywhere to go, spun Sergio around. The place is so tight that when Sergio was sideways it took about 85% of the circuit. So George, seeing what’s happening, took a precaution and then lifted or braked. “And I was fighting with [Lance] Stroll out of Turn 2 and we were both going to go flat through that place. But unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time to stop because the speeds were over 200, I also tried to brake but it just was impossible to avoid George’s back. “The track is so narrow that it’s like a traffic jam and going full speed inside it.” (Getty Images) Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 20:30 1638993626 F1 title permutations: What do Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen need to do in Abu Dhabi? Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 20:00 1638991840 George Russell reveals Toto Wolff’s cheeky visor message in Saudi Arabia “Toto wrote me a nice little message – we’ll keep that between us – on my visor before FP2,” Russell told the F1 Nation podcast while chatting to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The Austrian replied: “Actually, a compliment.” Russell then added: “Usually the helmet guy writes on the visor how many tear-offs you’ve got… and then Toto took over this week on helmet duty and wrote me a lovely little message on there. “It began with F, it had a K in it and ended with R, so you can fill in between…” Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 19:30 1638990340 Zhou Guanyu named as China’s first F1 driver Racing young-gun Zhou Guanyu has made motor racing history after being named China’s first Formula One driver. Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN announced on 16 November that the 22-year-old will join their team for the 2022 season, with the opening race scheduled for the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain on 20 March. Mr Guanyu’s teammate at Alfa Romeo will be Finnish racing veteran Valtteri Bottas, 32, who currently drives for Mercedes-AMG Petronas alongside seven-time world F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. “Becoming an F1 driver has always been my dream, and I’m really excited to finally fulfil my dream. I want to thank all my fans who have been following my races and supporting me,” Mr Guanyu said. “I’m looking forward to the opening race of the next F1 season. Until then, I will continue to comprehensively improve. And I will learn from my teammate, Valtteri Bottas, who is a very experienced driver. I hope you can always support me and follow my first F1 season.” Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 19:05 1638989140 Fury tells F1 fans to give ‘bad boy’ Verstappen a break Tyson Fury has leaped to Max Verstappen’s defence after the Red Bull driver came under criticism following his collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. “I’ve just been reading up about the F1 rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and how Max is being made out to be a bit of a bad boy,” Fury said in a video on his Instagram story. “It’s not nice, especially when you are young and ambitious and want to win. Give him a bit of a break – he’s only a young lad trying his best. Good luck to both men in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.” Fury is friends with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, who revealed earlier this season: “The two-time world heavyweight champion is a fan of Max and there has been a lot of excitement from other sports around the competitive championship fight we are in. “Tyson is an incredibly passionate and focused guy and I think he respects the fact that Max drives in a similar way.” Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 18:45 1638987340 Red Bull ‘need a miracle’ to overhaul Mercedes at Abu Dhabi, Christian Horner admits Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says they “need a miracle” to beat Mercedes to the constructors’ title and that their focus is entirely on the drivers’ championship. Lewis Hamilton’s win in Saudi Arabia helped pull Mercedes 28 points clear of Red Bull in the team standings, and with only one race to go it leaves the German team in an almost unassailable position and close to winning their eighth successive constructors’ title. However the drivers’ championship remains in the balance, with Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen level on points heading into the final race in Abu Dhabi this weekend – Verstappen is technically first, having won more races. “Constructors, we’re on the back foot, we need a miracle to win that,” admitted Horner. “We’ve got one more shot to have a go at winning this [driver’s] title with Max. Somebody, either Lewis or Max, will come out on top after next weekend. The driver’s is where the prestige is. It’s not where the money is but it’s where the prestige is. That’s the one people remember.” Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 18:15 1638985540 Mercedes F1 end controversial sponsorship with Grenfell insulation firm after backlash Mercedes have ended their partnership with Kingspan after outrage over the company’s links to the Grenfell Tower fire. Survivors’ group Grenfell United highlighted the insulation firm’s links to the 2017 disaster which took 72 lives. While Kingspan rejected having any prior knowledge of their product being used for the tower’s cladding system. The deal, which was announced last week, which saw the company’s logo on Mercedes’ cars at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Cabinet minister Michael Gove publicly called on Mercedes to end the agreement. Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 17:45 1638983726 Lewis Hamilton was ‘unsure’ over Max Verstappen intent in Jeddah Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin says Lewis Hamilton was unclear about Max Verstappen after the Red Bull star slowed centrally on the track in Jeddah. “You could see Lewis had a problem because Max was driving right in the middle of the track,” Shovlin says, according to Motorsport-Total. “And this is usually just as wide as three car widths. He couldn’t know if Max was moving left or right. “Max stayed very central and braked hard, and Lewis was only at 50 bar and later braked to avoid driving into Max. That’s all he could do. “Nobody would expect anyone to let you pass by. If you let your team-mate pass, we all know how to handle it. And when you return a position, it shouldn’t be completely different.” Lewis Hamilton took victory in Saudi Arabia to draw level with Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers championship. (Giuseppe Cacace/AP) Jack Rathborn 8 December 2021 17:15

