F1 news LIVE as Red Bull admit Lewis Hamilton advantage over Max Verstappen at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Aims To Be ‘Purest’ F1 Driver

Lewis Hamilton is chasing down Max Verstappen at the top of the Formula 1 standings, just eight points behind after winning the Qatar Grand Prix – his second straight victory following a huge performance in Brazil.

Just over a week remains until the next race, with the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix being the penultimate one of the season – then it’s off to Yas Marina in the United Arab Emirates. The long straights will unquestionably favour the Mercedes cars over those of Red Bull, especially with Toto Wolff revealing Hamilton will get his newest “spicy” engine back in the car in Jeddah.

Wolff and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner have been involved in back-and-forth encounters too, drawing amusement from some and disdain from others, as the fight goes on for the constructor championship as well as the drivers’ title. Elsewhere outside the big two, Fernando Alonso’s podium finish, the changing team line-ups for next year and even the additions of rules such as sprint qualifying have all been big talking points in Formula One recently.

Here’s all the latest F1 news and reaction as the build-up to Saudi Arabia continues:

Show latest update 1638176488 Saudi Arabia will suit Hamilton more than Verstappen, Horner admits Dutchman Verstappen leads seven-time champion Hamilton by eight points heading into the final two races of the 2021 season. And with the Saudi Arabian GP set to benefit cars built for faster circuits – such as Mercedes – Horner feels it is a track Hamilton will be confident of winning. Jack Rathborn 29 November 2021 09:01

