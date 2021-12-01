F1 news LIVE as Lewis Hamilton backed to defeat Max Verstappen by former rival Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton Aims To Be ‘Purest’ F1 Driver

It’s the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend as the Formula 1 season reaches its exciting climax in the penultimate race in the calendar, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out in Jeddah for the Drivers’ Championship – and you can follow all the latest news and updates from around the world. The Belgian-Dutch driver has an eight point advantage, while Mercedes are just five points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, which is also fascinating as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez play crucial roles as the No 2 drivers for both teams. And while this Sunday will be pivotal, the drama could stretch to Abu Dhabi in the final weekend.

The long straights of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit are expected to favour Mercedes and they will be trying to plot a one-two finish. But if Hamilton was to win and collect the bonus point for fastest lap, with Verstappen finishing second, it would create the extraordinary scenario of both drivers having 269.5 points going into the final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

Wolff and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner have been involved in back-and-forth encounters too, drawing amusement from some and disdain from others, as the fight goes on for the constructor championship as well as the drivers’ title. Elsewhere outside the big two, Fernando Alonso’s podium finish, the changing team line-ups for next year and even the additions of rules such as sprint qualifying have all been big talking points in Formula One recently.

Here’s all the latest F1 news and reaction as the build-up to Saudi Arabia continues:

Show latest update 1638345057 Lewis Hamilton backed to defeat Max Verstappen by former rival Nico Rosberg Speaking to SPORTBUZZER, Rosberg said: “It’s a sensationally close fight! Emotionally, I say Lewis. His experience speaks for him. But the championship is totally open.” “Max is really super-strong. Mental strength is essential in a duel like this. “It’s certainly not easy for Max because it’s the first time he’s been in such a situation. And then against the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time. In that respect, he already deserves the greatest recognition. “You have to take advantage when Lewis has his weak phases, when he loses his motivation, his head,” Rosberg explained. “Then it’s full attack! In other words, you have to score the maximum number of points possible because you should never write Lewis off. He always comes back.” Jack Rathborn 1 December 2021 07:50 1638344810 Sebastian Vettel ‘no longer among top five F1 drivers’ ‘’If you had to nominate a top five of the current field, I wouldn’t put Seb there. He’s had his best time. Maybe you write down (besides Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen) Lando (Norris) and Charles Leclerc, but maybe also George (Russell), Sergio (Perez), Carlos Sainz or Fernando (Alonso). “Fernando should definitely be on that list,’’ Martin Brundle told Sky Sports. “No matter how you look at it, Seb is not one of them. He still has the experience and knowledge to be of great value to Aston Martin, but sometimes he just lacks something in wheel-to-wheel racing. That’s always been the case, but it’s got worse in recent years.” Jack Rathborn 1 December 2021 07:46

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 news LIVE as Lewis Hamilton backed to defeat Max Verstappen by former rival Nico Rosberg