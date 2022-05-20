F1 live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online and on TV

Posted on May 20, 2022 0

Charles Leclerc will be hoping he can return to winning ways at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as he looks for a third victory of the season.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen became the first driver to secure back-to-back wins in the 2022 season when he followed up his Emilia Romagna GP triumph with another victory in Miami.

However, the Red Bull driver remains 19 points adrift of Leclerc in the drivers’ standings due to his two reliability failures in Bahrain and Melbourne.

So, if it is another battle between Leclerc and Verstappen this weekend, who will come out on top?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Spanish Grand Prix.

When is Spanish Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session takes place at 1pm BST on Friday 20 May while the second gets underway at 4pm later that today.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 12.30pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 3.45pm.

What is the schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday 20 May

  • 9.30am: F1 Drivers’ Press Conference
  • 1pm: Spanish GP Practice One
  • 4pm: Spanish GP Practice Two
  • 6.15pm: W Series Qualifying

Saturday 21 May

  • 12pm: Spanish GP Practice Three
  • 1.20pm: W Series Race
  • 3pm: Spanish GP qualifying

Sunday 22 May

  • 2pm: The Spanish GP Race

Driver Standings

  1. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 104 points
  2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 85 points
  3. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 66 points
  4. George Russell | Mercedes | 59 points
  5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 53 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 36 points
  7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 30 points
  9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 24 points
  10. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
  11. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
  13. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
  15. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 3 points
  16. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
  17. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 2 points
  18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
  19. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
  20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link F1 live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online and on TV