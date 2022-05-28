F1 live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix qualifying online and on TV

Max Verstappen will look to increase the pressure on title rival Charles Leclerc as qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix takes place this afternoon.

Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the lead in the championship standings and Leclerc has to respond as Formula One returns to the streets of Monte Carlo.

The Ferrari driver took pole position at his home race last season but the Monegasque driver was unable to start the race after crashing during the session.

Verstappen, despite winning four of the opening six races of the campaign, has just one pole position to his name and an improvement on that record would be bad news for Leclerc ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying.

What is the schedule at the Monaco GP?

Saturday 28 May

FP3: 12pm

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 29 May

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 will provide full coverage of the final practice session and then qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

FP3: 11.45pm

Qualifying: 2pm

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

