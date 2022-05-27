F1 live stream: How to watch Monaco Grand Prix practice online and on TV

Max Verstappen takes a six-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings to the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver picked up his third consecutive win at the Spanish Grand Prix last week as Charles Leclerc was forced to retire from the race due to an engine failure.

Leclerc had dominated practice and qualifying in Barcelona, though, and there are few tracks on F1’s schedule where starting first on the grid is so crucial to the outcome of the race as Monaco.

The Monegasque driver will have to overcome some wretched luck on his home circuit, however, after failing to finish the race on any of his three appearances in F1.

Here is everything you need to know:

What times is the schedule at the Monaco GP?

Friday 27 May

FP1: 1pm

FP2: 4pm

Saturday 28 May

FP3: 12pm

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 29 May

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports will provide full coverage of all three practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix.

FP1: 12.30pm

FP2: 3.45pm

FP3: 11.45pm

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

