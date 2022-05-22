F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton sixth

Related video

Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for today’s Spanish Grand Prix as he looks to extend his lead atop the F1 drivers’ standings, while Mercedes also head into the race with more pace than in recent weeks.

During Saturday’s qualifying, Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.

But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull by three tenths. Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt.

Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for an improved Mercedes – two places and just over a tenth ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix, below:

Show latest update 1653216496 Charles Leclerc revels in ‘very good lap’ after ‘very difficult’ qualifying Championship leader Charles Leclerc says he knew he had delivered a ‘very good lap’ at the end of qualifying to secure pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, despite spinning going into a chicane during an earlier run “It was a very very difficult session,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I made a mistake and only had one lap, but it went extremely well. “It was a very good lap and the car was great too, so very happy. I am in a strong position to start the race but we have been struggling with tyres compared to Red Bull. Max is second so we need to manage the tyres well and keep him behind us.” Luke Baker 22 May 2022 11:48 1653216280 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating but the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen by three-tenths of a second. Here’s how the full starting grid looks ahead of today’s Spanish Grand Prix: Starting grid 1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull 3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 4) George Russell, Mercedes 5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull 6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo 8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas 9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren 10) Mick Schumacher, Haas 11) Lando Norris, McLaren 12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine 13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri 14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri 15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo 16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 17) Fernando Alonso, Alpine 18) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 19) Alex Albon, Williams 20) Nicolas Latifi, Williams Luke Baker 22 May 2022 11:44 1653216034 Spanish Grand Prix Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix from the Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona. Charles Leclerc starts on pole after the championship leader recovered nicely from a spin during Saturday’s qualifying to post the fastest time, three-tenths ahead of fierce rival Max Verstappen in second. The Ferrari man will look to extend his advantage atop the drivers’ standings, while his teammate Carlos Sainz starts in third ahead of George Russell, in a much-improved Mercedes, in fourth. The other Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton starts sixth on a track that he loves and drama is guaranteed this afternoon, so stick with us for it all. Luke Baker 22 May 2022 11:40

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton sixth