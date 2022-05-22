F1 LIVE: Spanish Grand Prix updates as Charles Leclerc starts on pole and Lewis Hamilton sixth

Related video
Charles Leclerc bounced back from a spin to put his Ferrari on pole position for today’s Spanish Grand Prix as he looks to extend his lead atop the F1 drivers’ standings, while Mercedes also head into the race with more pace than in recent weeks.
During Saturday’s qualifying, Championship leader Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari through the chicane on his first attempt in Q3 at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya on the outskirts of Barcelona to leave him sweating.
But the Monegasque kept his cool with his last effort to deliver an impressive lap under pressure and beat rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull by three tenths. Verstappen, who trails Leclerc by 19 points, complained he had no power on his last attempt.
Carlos Sainz finished third in the other Ferrari, with George Russell fourth for an improved Mercedes – two places and just over a tenth ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix, below:
Charles Leclerc revels in ‘very good lap’ after ‘very difficult’ qualifying
Championship leader Charles Leclerc says he knew he had delivered a ‘very good lap’ at the end of qualifying to secure pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, despite spinning going into a chicane during an earlier run
“It was a very very difficult session,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I made a mistake and only had one lap, but it went extremely well.
“It was a very good lap and the car was great too, so very happy. I am in a strong position to start the race but we have been struggling with tyres compared to Red Bull. Max is second so we need to manage the tyres well and keep him behind us.”
Spanish Grand Prix starting grid
Here’s how the full starting grid looks ahead of today’s Spanish Grand Prix:
Starting grid
1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
10) Mick Schumacher, Haas
11) Lando Norris, McLaren
12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri
14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri
15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
17) Fernando Alonso, Alpine
18) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
19) Alex Albon, Williams
20) Nicolas Latifi, Williams
Spanish Grand Prix
