F1 LIVE: RedBull boss Christian Horner insists insists FIA were ‘overtly biased’ towards Mercedes

F1 is back at Silverstone this for the British Grand Prix after a weekend off following Montreal, where Max Verstappen tightened his grip on the championship.

Verstappen is now 46 points clear of his nearest challenger, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is a further three points up on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after nine races. The Dutch world champion already has six race wins to his name this season and victory at Silverstone would only cement his place as a repeat champion-in-waiting. But Verstappen has bad memories from Silverstone lingering in his mind after a controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton last year sent him flying into the barriers at high speed.

Hamilton has won seven of the past eight British Grands Prix but the chances of him repeating the trick appear slim after such a difficult season, with Mercedes lagging well behind the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull. “I think there are lots of learnings from this weekend and improvements that we can make moving forwards,” he said after Canada. “I really hope, moving to Silverstone… It’s such an important race for us and for me, and so I just want to be in a battle with these guy. I think we’re better in medium and high-speed corners probably than we are in the low-speed corners, but we have bouncing, so I don’t know how it’s going to be through Copse and all those places.”

Show latest update 1656330286 Christian Horner insists FIA were ‘overtly biased’ towards Mercedes Christian Horner says the FIA favoured Mercedes with the new techincal directive to limit the porpoising of the 2022 cars ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. Teams were allowed to install a secondary floor in an attempt to stop the bouncing which has scuppered many Formula 1 teams this season – but only Mercedes reacted to the news quick enough to install the floor ahead of the practice sessions on Friday in Montreal. As reported by The Race, he said: “What was particularly disappointing was the second stay because that has to be discussed in a technical forum, and that is overtly biased to sorting one team’s problems out, which were the only team that turned up here with it even in advance of the technical directive. “So, work that one out.” Kieran Jackson 27 June 2022 12:44 1656327793 McLaren boss says Ricciardo relationship is strong McLaren boss Zak Brown has attempted to cool tensions in his team by insisting his relationship with Daniel Ricciardo has “never been better”. Brown had previously questioned Ricciardo’s future, saying the Australian had failed to live up to expectations since joining McLaren. But Brown has said that they remain in a positive frame of mind. “We have a great relationship and had dinner a couple of weeks ago in London. We have good laughs together, and enjoy racing together, so the relationship with Daniel has never been better.” He added: “I was asked a question and I just gave an honest answer. I think Daniel has said the same thing; we are here to try and get towards the front. We’ve had some awesome weekends like Monza [where Ricciardo led home a McLaren one-two in 2021], and then some disappointing weekends. And coming back to our car, I don’t think we’ve yet given our drivers a car that is capable of being at the front on a regular basis, so we need to do that. “We have a great relationship, and I just gave an honest answer about a question about how things are going, and things could be going better, but we’re going to work hard and make sure that they [go better] in the future.” Daniel Ricciardo is under pressure at McLaren (Bradley Collyer/PA) Lawrence Ostlere 27 June 2022 12:03 1656327594 Binotto hopes Leclerc can ‘attack’ next few races Ferrari boss, Mattia Binotto spoke about the performance of Charles Leclerc in the Canadian Grand Prix and how the decision to take penalties for changes to his power unit was taken early in the week. Leclerc started at the back of the grid in P19 but a battling race on Sunday sawy him fight through the pack to claim a P5 finish to limit the damage of taking on board the new equipment. Binotto hopes the new gear on the car can allow Leclerc to “attack” over the next few races and help Ferrari claw back some of the 76-point deficit on Red Bull who have won the last six races on the bounce. “It was something we decided very soon after Baku [to take the power unit penalty],” said Binotto. “So, it is something he has been aware of for many days, to adjust and prepare for the race weekend, he knew he would be starting from the back of the grid today on the race. “So even his Friday, Saturday programme was focussed on the high-fuel runs to make sure he was prepared for the race itself. It is certainly a frustrating situation for a driver… The race would have required a lot of patience, which was certainly the case; you would like certainly to overtake but you cannot because there is a DRS train or because your tyres are worn. “But finally, limiting the damage, starting from the back, finishing fifth is still a good race result and I know he’s got fresh power units for the next races certainly. We’ve got four races until the summer break – that will be important to him where he can attack, and let’s try to somehow recover some points if we can.” Lawrence Ostlere 27 June 2022 11:59 1656325151 Racing Lewis Hamilton took away joy of Formula 1, Valtteri Bottas admits Valtteri Bottas has revealed he almost quit Formula One following two seasons of racing alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes after losing his enjoyment for the sport. Bottas replaced Nico Rosberg at Mercedes following the 2016 season but admitted that he struggled to cope with the pressure of competing against Hamilton for race wins. Hamilton was the clear lead driver at Mercedes and won the world championship in four of the five seasons in which he and Bottas were team-mates. And the Finnish driver, who left the team to join Alfa Romeo at the end of last season, said he was at his lowest point at the end of the 2018 season, when Hamilton won the title but Bottas finished fifth in the standings and without a race win. Lawrence Ostlere 27 June 2022 11:19 1656322127 Hamilton hoping for much-needed improvement at Silverstone Lewis Hamilton has won seven of the past eight British Grands Prix but the chances of him repeating the trick appear slim after such a difficult season, with Mercedes lagging well behind the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull. “I think there are lots of learnings from this weekend and improvements that we can make moving forwards,” he said after Canada. “I really hope, moving to Silverstone… It’s such an important race for us and for me, and so I just want to be in a battle with these guy. I think we’re better in medium and high-speed corners probably than we are in the low-speed corners, but we have bouncing, so I don’t know how it’s going to be through Copse and all those places.” Lewis Hamilton is enduring a difficult season at Mercedes (Getty Images) Lawrence Ostlere 27 June 2022 10:28 1656321707 Verstappen leads world championship Max Verstappen is now 46 points clear of his nearest challenger, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is a further three points up on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after nine races. The Dutch world champion already has six race wins to his name this season and victory at Silverstone would only cement his place as a repeat champion-in-waiting. But Verstappen has bad memories from Silverstone lingering in his mind after a controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton last year sent him flying into the barriers at high speed. 