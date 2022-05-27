F1 LIVE: Monaco Grand Prix latest news and practice updates as Max Verstappen predicts ‘insane’ weekend

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow for live updates and the latest Formula One news from the Monaco Grand Prix as practice gets underway today at the iconic circuit in Monte Carlo. The sight of Formula One cars sweeping their way through the Monte Carlo streets is one of the finest in motorsport and it is set to be an important weekend in the title race as defending champion Max Verstappen looks to increase the pressure on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will be aiming to deliver glory at his home circuit.

Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the championship lead from Leclerc and was the race winner at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, after the Monegasque driver was unable to start the race on pole position following a crash in qualifying. The title rivals are set to go head to head once again this weekend, with this afternoon’s practice sessions offering the first clues as to where the pace lies. “Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend,” Verstappen said this week. “Qualifying is critical.”

Mercedes, meanwhile, will be looking to build upon their encouraging form in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. George Russell claimed a podium while Lewis Hamilton’s hopes were lifted, but team boss Toto Wolff has warned that Mercedes have traditionally struggled in Monaco on what is a “tricky” circuit for the Silver Arrows. Follow live build-up to Monaco Grand Prix practice and all the latest F1 news, below:

Show latest update 1653635029 Toto Wolff reveals ‘morale boost’ after Mercedes upgrades Toto Wolff admits Mercedes secured a “morale boost” after the Spanish Grand Prix. “The relationship, the dynamic between the driver and the team is something that is so important,” Wolff said. “It’s clear, in having an accident in the early stage of the race, you are saying to yourself ‘Not again!’ and you are not featuring. “He was 38 seconds or so behind the last cars after his stop and that’s basically game over but him then showing his very good pace was important for not only his morale but also our morale. “Who would have thought he would climb all the way to fourth before the problem came up. It looked like a world championship-winning race car he was driving. That was not possible in the previous races. “It reminded me of last year and the years before when the car and driver are on top of their game.” Jack Rathborn 27 May 2022 08:03 1653634640 Monaco Grand Prix Schedule Friday 27 May FP1: 1pm

FP2: 4pm Saturday 28 May FP3: 12pm

Qualifying: 3pm Sunday 29 May Jack Rathborn 27 May 2022 07:57

