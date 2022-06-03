F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be treated equally, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

F1 is looking ahead to next weekend’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season.

Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has made clear Verstappen will not be given preferential treatment over his teammate Perez unless he is clearly the only title contender of the pair. Perez claimed his second win of the season at Monaco last weekend as Verstappen finished third. The result brough the Mexican to within 15 points of Verstappen at the top of the overall standings, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sandwiched between them.

Asked if Verstappen was the No1 priority, Horner told Bloomberg: “We are not talking about Sergio Perez Racing or Max Verstappen Racing here. It’s about Red Bull Racing. The drivers work for the team and bear this responsibility. It is important that they realise that the ambitions of the team are greater than their own.”

Follow all the latest news, rumours and build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

