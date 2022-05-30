F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton unhappy at Monaco rain delay as Red Bull reveal how Sergio Perez can land new contract

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start – delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula One’s most famous race – to control the early stages.

But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.

Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:

'We cannot do that': Charles Leclerc angry after Ferrari's Monaco GP mistakes The star, racing in his home city, had pole position and led the race until Ferrari told him to pit for a tyre change. However, the team changed their mind at the last moment – but by the time they told Leclerc, who was looking to regain the driver standing lead, he had already boxed. "No words," Leclerc said over the radio in reaction after the race. "The season is long, but we cannot do that." Leclerc finished in fourth with direct rival Max Verstappen claiming third and the defending champion's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez claiming the win.

