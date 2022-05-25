F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton opens up on Mercedes dynamic with George Russell ahead of Monaco GP

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his relationship with George Russell at Mercedes, revealing there is no “leader” between the British pairing.

The seven-time world champion is clearly the senior man in terms of experience, though so far this season he has had to play second fiddle to the youngster when it comes to winning points in the drivers’ standings: Russell is fourth overall with 74 points while Hamilton sits sixth on 46. Yet Hamilton says they are working together to improve their teams’ chances of competing with the Red Bulls and Ferraris at the top of the championship. “I wouldn’t say I’m the leader,” Hamilton said. “George and I work equally hard together, I would say, to help drive the team and row just as hard as everyone else in the team.”

The Mercedes duo are hoping to challenge again in Monaco this Sunday after an improved performance in Barcelona last weekend, where Max Verstappen triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix after major drama saw Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc retire. There was controversy when Red Bull initiated team orders to push the world champion above Sergio Perez to boost the drivers’ championship hopes, which seemed to rile the Mexican driver.

Follow live news and build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1653469050 F1: Hamilton on relationship with Russell Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his relationship with George Russell at Mercedes, revealing there is no “leader” between the British pairing. The seven-time world champion is clearly the senior man in terms of experience, though so far this season he has had to play second fiddle to the youngster when it comes to winning points in the drivers’ standings: Russell is fourth overall with 74 points while Hamilton sits sixth on 46. Yet Hamilton says they are working together to improve their teams’ chances of competing with the Red Bulls and Ferraris at the top of the championship. “I wouldn’t say I’m the leader,” Hamilton said. “George and I work equally hard together, I would say, to help drive the team and row just as hard as everyone else in the team.” Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Lawrence Ostlere 25 May 2022 09:57 1653468476 F1 news Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix. Lawrence Ostlere 25 May 2022 09:47

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton opens up on Mercedes dynamic with George Russell ahead of Monaco GP