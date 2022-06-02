F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘knocked off his perch’ at Mercedes as Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

As the dust settles on the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 moves towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season. Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.

Ferrari are in some kind of turmoil with Charles Leclerc not only losing pole position but even a podium spot in his home race and more ground in the title race. There was a public spat between driver and team after calls by the team during the rain-delayed race proved exceptionally costly to leave the Monegasque furious.

Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix, plus build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

Jack Rathborn 2 June 2022 08:31 1654102810 Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari united in opposition to current F1 budget cap Formula 1’s top three teams have shown a united front in speaking out against the sport’s current budget cap, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari chiefs all stressing the difficulty of sticking to the imposed limit. Every F1 team is working with a cost cap of £119million this season, a move that is intended to ensure a more equal level of competition, but drastic inflation and a severe rise in freight costs have put teams at risk of exceeding that amount in expenditure. “At the time we all agreed to those reductions, nobody could have predicted what was going on in the world and how that is driving inflation in every household globally,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports. “We’re seeing it in Formula 1, we’re seeing it with logistics, we’re seeing it with energy costs. That to me is something the FIA need to take into account.” More here: Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 18:00 1654101649 F1 news Yuki Tsunoda hopes to one day drive alongside Max Verstappen for Red Bull and battle for the world championship after progressing from his current role with AlphaTauri. “It would be nice driving with [Verstappen],” Tsunoda told Racing News 365 in an interview. “I think [he is] currently the best driver on the grid – next to me! [I have been able to] learn lots of things [from] him when I got to Red Bull. If I was to drive with him that would be good. “Of course, to be World Champion, I have to beat him. If I beat him, you can feel like one of the best drivers in Formula 1. “Max is kind of the target of what I have to aim for, or the reference driver I have to aim [for]. Hopefully I can drive with him in the future for the same team.” Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 17:40 1654100449 F1 news Eddie Jordan feels Lando Norris is putting Daniel Ricciardo in the shade at McLaren to such an extent that the Australian needs to find a way to mount a comeback quickly, or else face a dramatic downturn in his career. Norris has clocked up 48 points to Ricciardo’s 11 and Jordan feels the decline could be a swift one. “He’s letting races flow by, and you very seldom get a chance to claw this back,” Jordan told Channel 4. “I think I’d be watching his career path from now on, because I’m not sure how much further he can go. “Lando is destroying him, mentally, physically and on the track. “And when you have that kind of a scenario inside of a team, it gets to you. “So he needs to shake it up immediately.” Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 17:20 1654099249 F1 news Hamilton was driving significantly quicker than seventh place Alonso for a lengthy period towards the end of the race as the Spaniard attempted to preserve his tyres. And Wolff feels the situation involving the two former world champions is a demonstration that the Monaco race needs to reinvent itself. Read Wolff’s thoughts here: Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 17:00 1654098049 F1 news Hamilton was showing far superior pace than Alonso at the Monte Carlo circuit but failed to find a way past the Spaniard as he was forced to settle for eighth place. And Brundle feels the Monaco race showed there is still some tension between the two former world champions who were teammates at McLaren 15 years ago. Speaking in his Sky Sports column, he said: “[Lando] Norris had that luxury of an extra stop because behind him Fernando Alonso went into a steady, but necessary for him, tyre preservation mode with the rest of the field queued up behind him, starting with a very frustrated Lewis Hamilton. “‘That’s not my problem’ said Fernando, and you can’t help but sense there’s still needle between them after their McLaren season as teammates back in 2007.” More here: Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 16:40 1654096849 F1 news Zhou Guanyu says his close call with Yuki Tsunoda was a scary occasion as he just about saved his car from a collision after the wet conditions threatened to cause a crash. Mick Schumacher was involved in a massive crash which he thankfully walked away from unscathed, but Alfa Romeo driver Zhou says he was just focused on keeping his wheels on the track. “That was probably one of the closest laps ever behind Yuki, so I really had to dive up the inside at the last minute, and, unfortunately, he tried to cover a little bit and then the moment I tried to avoid that, I hit the wet patch. “That was just about [keeping] the car on track there.” Told that his save had looked “cool” in real-time, Zhou was honest about his in-the-moment feelings – but was looking forward to a different perspective. “It wasn’t too cool in the cockpit, it was pretty scary! But it will be nice to have a look at the replay.” Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 16:20 1654095649 F1 news Ferrari were left perplexed by F1’s decision to not sanction Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez during the Monaco GP, for perceived pit lane violations. A protest went unheeded and left Mattia Binotto astounded, with Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero pointing out the lack of consistency in decision-making once more. “Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez touched the yellow line exiting the pit lane. The two Red Bull drivers have done a manoeuvre that in the past has been sanctioned,” he told Motorsport.com. “The FIA had not even opened an investigation and only after the Ferrari complaint, the case was discussed. “The decision is scandalous: the RB18 did not cross the line with all the tyres so there was no violation for the stewards. A judgment that contradicts previous sentences.” Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 16:00 1654094749 F1 news One of the moments of the weekend when Sunday’s race finally got underway was Pierre Gasly managing to edge past Daniel Ricciardo in unconventional fashion, surging past him as they made the entry to Swimming Pool. It was the need to take risks which saw Gasly switch tyres first and that paid off as he got inventive. “It was pretty tight, but I was so much faster than these guys, I just needed to calm myself,” Gasly explained after the race. “I’d caught them so quickly, and then after you are like, OK, I want to pass, but it’s like if the guy is defending well, suddenly you’ve got no space on the right, no space on the left. “Then you have to be creative. That’s what I tried to do. At the end of the day, F1 drivers, we are kind of artists, we need to find always new ideas. “I tried to come up with unusual places to overtake, and that worked out, so I’m pleased with that.” Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 15:45 1654093849 F1 news Daniel Ricciardo continues to struggle in his McLaren car somewhat and team boss Zak Brown recently acknowledged that the Australian had not lived up to expectations so far. The comments came as a surprise to Jensen Button, who highlighted the importance of ensuring drivers are in the right frame of mind come race day. “Zak is his own man and I can’t change his thoughts and what he says, but I was surprised that he came out and said that,” Button said on Sky Sports F1. “Everyone with the team should be protecting these drivers. “Formula 1 is a real mental game. They all have immense skill but you don’t perform if your head is not in the right place. “I was surprised Zak came out and said he was not meeting expectations – we all know that. But when your Team Principal comes out and says that, it definitely hurts. “I’m hoping they have talked since and they can just focus on getting the best out of Daniel and the team around him for the rest of the year. Then we’ll see where he ends up in the future.” Karl Matchett 1 June 2022 15:30

