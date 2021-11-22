F1 LIVE: Latest news as ‘superhero’ Lewis Hamilton closes gap to Max Verstappen after Qatar Grand Prix win

Mercedes Requests Review Of Verstappen/Hamilton Battle

Lewis Hamilton took another big step to hauling in Max Verstappen as a gripping battle for the Formula One world title neared a conclusion after the Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.

Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a valuable late point added for the fastest lap. There was some nostalgia too, as Fernando Alonso claimed a first Formula 1 podium in seven years to deliver for Alpine, doing enough to seize the highest rating in Indy Sport’s Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings.

Verstappen appeared to be upbeat after the race, perhaps seizing a morale victory with the additional bonus point for the fastest lap: “Our starting position was a bit compromised but luckily we had a really good start. I got quite quickly back to second and to get the fast lap was very nice. It’s going to be difficult to the end but that’s nice, it keeps things exciting. This track is a lot of fun to drive. it’s really quick. I feel good, it’s going to be a tight battle until the end.”

Here’s all the latest F1 news and reaction from Qatar as the builld-up to Saudi Arabia begins:

Show latest update 1637574198 Lewis Hamilton insists there’s ‘no time to celebrate’ after Qatar Grand Prix win Jack Rathborn 22 November 2021 09:43 1637574243 Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton dominates to cut Max Verstappen lead Max Verstappen moved up from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, and take a crucial point for fastest lap, while Fernando Alonso earned his first Formula 1 podium in seven years with a superb drive for Alpine. Jack Rathborn 22 November 2021 09:44

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 LIVE: Latest news as ‘superhero’ Lewis Hamilton closes gap to Max Verstappen after Qatar Grand Prix win