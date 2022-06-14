F1 LIVE: Ferrari mistakes are costing Charles Leclerc the world championship, warns Martin Brundle

* Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Records

Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back, says Martin Brundle.

Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco. The former F1 driver turned analyst Brundle believes Leclerc, who is now well down on championship leader Max Verstappen in the standings, could miss out on his first world title as a result. “Charles Leclerc must be beside himself,” Brundle told Sky Sports. “He could have had four glorious victories; he’s sticking the car on pole position, driving beautifully and then this kind of thing is happening to him just way too much.”

Lewis Hamilton says he will race the Canadian Grand Prix despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner Verstappen, fellow Red Bill driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit, a result of F1’s troublesome ‘porpoising’ phenomenon this season. Asked if Hamilton’s was now a doubt for Canada, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told reporters: “Yeah, definitely.” But Hamilton said on Instagram on Monday morning that he “wouldn’t miss it for the world”.

But it was a dream weekend for Red Bull as Verstappen increased his lead at the top of the drivers’ standings and Perez leapfrogged Leclerc into second. They now lead Ferrari in the constructors’ by 80 points. Follow all the latest fallout and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and build-up to Canada:

Show latest update 1655136992 Best Baku quotes Charles Leclerc after a costly retirement: “It hurts. We really need to look into that for it not to happen again. I can’t really find the right words to describe what has happened. It is just very, very disappointing. “We were fast and didn’t have big problems in the first part of the season. But now it seems we have more problems even if we haven’t made massive changes to the car. It is difficult to understand.” Charles Leclerc endured a frustrating Azerbaijan GP (Getty Images) Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 17:16 1655135144 Best Baku quotes Max Verstappen on Charles Leclerc’s troubles: “That’s racing. It happened to me, it happened to many people in the past. Unfortunately, it’s happening to Charles,” Verstappen said when asked if he had any sympathy for his rival’s difficulties. “If I would be in the same situation, I would also be disappointed. I think that’s very normal. But it’s about how you come out of it, you always look at how to improve things. That’s what we did as well in the beginning of the season. And you learn from it. You don’t like it, you’re angry, but we turn it around.” Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 16:45 1655134484 Leclerc penalties will bost Red Bull, says Marko Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is expecting a boost for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in forthcoming races, due to title rival Charles Leclerc facing a likely series of penalties. As was the case last year, going beyond the permitted number of three engines per season means drivers incur drops on the grid. And with engine trouble forcing Leclerc out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the weekend, leaving Verstappen a clear path to victory, Marko expects those issues to mean Ferrari are playing catch-up in at least a couple of races later in 2022. “We want a fair fight,” he said to ServusTV. “Leclerc will now tap into a third engine and will have to change engines at least once or twice after that, with grid penalties being insurmountable.” Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 16:34 1655133392 Azerbaijan Grand Prix report Verstappen’s title advantage over Leclerc has increased from nine points to 34 following what could prove a pivotal race in this season’s championship battle. Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 16:16 1655131472 F1 news: Sebastian Vettel proposes radical alternative to budget caps Sebastian Vettel has proposed Formula One scraps budget and salary caps and instead implements a profit cap on each team, which once exceeded would generate money for good causes. The biggest teams on the grid – Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari – have called for F1’s budget cap to be raised at a time when the cost of travel is rising significantly and squeezing their costs, while the smaller teams have urged the cap, which is meant to help level the playing field, to be retained. There has also been debate around introducing a salary cap for drivers, but Vettel, who campaigns for environmental causes, believes that the system should be shaped so that F1 can “do great things” with the money the sport generates. Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 15:44 1655129252 F1 news: Charles Leclerc calls on Ferrari to solve reliability issues A wounded Charles Leclerc has demanded Ferrari eliminate their reliability woes to prevent this season’s Formula One battle from becoming a one-horse race. Max Verstappen extended his championship lead by driving unopposed to victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz failed to finish on a desperate afternoon for Ferrari in Baku. Leclerc was bidding to avenge Ferrari’s flat-footed strategy in Monaco a fortnight ago which cost him victory at his home event. But on lap 20 of 51, Leclerc’s engine expired and he retired from the lead. A power unit failure at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya last month means the Monegasque has now failed to finish in two of his last three appearances. Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 15:07 1655127932 Constructors’ standings Red Bull have extended their lead over Ferrari with a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan, as Verstappen and Perez collected a one-two and Ferrari recorded a double retirement. The gap between the two teams is now 80 points, and Red Bull are putting themselves in an excellent position to finally win the manufacturers’ prize after so much Mercedes domination. 1. Red Bull Racing, 279. 2. Ferrari, 199. 3. Mercedes, 161. 4. McLaren, 65. 5. Alpine, 47. 6. Alfa Romeo Racing, 41. 7. Alphatauri, 27. 8. Haas F1 Team, 15. 9. Aston Martin, 15. 10. Williams, 3. Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 14:45 1655126972 F1 news: Max Verstappen has no sympathy for Charles Leclerc’s toils Max Verstappen spared no sympathy for Charles Leclerc after the Dutchman took advantage of a race-ending engine failure for his Ferrari Formula One rival to cruise to an unchallenged win in Azerbaijan on Sunday. “I would say s**t happens, that’s racing, you know?” Verstappen, who experienced the heartbreak of crashing out of the lead in Baku last year, told reporters. “It happened to me, it happened to many people in the past and unfortunately it’s happening to Charles. “If I would be in the same situation, I would also be disappointed, I think that’s very normal, but it’s about how you come out of it.” Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 14:29 1655126192 Driver standings Max Verstappen has extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship, and right now his closest rival is his teammate Sergio Perez. That will change, you suspect, if Ferrari can get on top of their reliability issues because clearly Charles Leclerc has the pace in qualifying, but with only a few days until the Canadian Grand Prix gets under way, Ferrari do not have much time to get their car right. 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 150 points. 2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 129. 3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 116. 4. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 99. 5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83. 6. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 62. 7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50. 8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 40. 9. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 31. 10. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 16. 11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 16. 12. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 15. 13. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 15. 14. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 13. 15. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 11. 16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 3. 17. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 2. 18. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1. Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 14:16 1655120504 Best Baku quotes “Let’s definitely make some changes.” Toto Wolff to Lewis Hamilton after his Mercedes car dealt him back pain with severe porpoising during a brutal Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Toto Wolff admits Mercedes need to alter Lewis Hamilton’s car Lawrence Ostlere 13 June 2022 12:41

