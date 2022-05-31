F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc warned over Ferrari criticism and Max Verstappen ‘might’ quit in 2028

Vettel Puts Focus On Climate Change At Miami GP

Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc’s dreams of winning on home soil were shattered by his flat-footed Ferrari team. Leclerc navigated a rain-hit start – delayed by more than an hour following a deluge of rain just a dozen minutes before the lights were due to go out on Formula One’s most famous race – to control the early stages.

But the Monegasque’s race fell apart when Ferrari’s strategy was exposed by Red Bull. Perez moved from third to first in the switch from wet to slick rubber, with Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz second and world champion Max Verstappen third. Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, one place ahead of George Russell with Lando Norris sixth.

Lewis Hamilton started eight and finished in the same position, while Mick Schumacher walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two. Following a frenetic climax, Perez finished just 1.1 seconds ahead of Sainz with the top four covered by less than three seconds. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:

Show latest update 1653981193 Max Verstappen hints he ‘might’ quit in 2028 when Red Bull contract expires Max Verstappen has hinted at walking away from Formula 1 in 2028 when his contract with Red Bull expires. “I’m not planning on changing teams. I’m happy here and they are happy with me,” explained Verstappen. “But I haven’t made up my mind what I will do after 2028. I might stop. “I have been in Formula 1 since I was 17. It’s been a long time. I’ve done a lot of seasons in F1. I may want to do different stuff. By 31, I don’t know whether I will have peaked or where the drop-off in performance may have occurred. “I want to do other types of races — endurance racing, for example. Maybe I will have had enough of travelling all the time. Maybe I will want an easier life and just to do the races I like. Whenever an opportunity comes to win a championship, you want to take it. If I’m in a fight in 2028 it may be stupid to suddenly stop. It’s difficult to know.’ Jack Rathborn 31 May 2022 08:13 1653930333 Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’ Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed . The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race. “He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany . “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done less wrong than he has.” Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 18:05 1653929133 Nico Rosberg believes Sergio Perez has sent a message to Red Bull with Monaco Grand Prix win Perez’s performances are exactly what he needs to be showing Red Bull principal Christian Horner, according to Rosberg. Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 17:45 1653924640 Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot. Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 16:30 1653921933 Lando Norris admits Monaco Grand Prix was ‘scary’ and ‘nerve-wracking’ experience The race was delayed by over an hour due to the poor weather and the track was still damp when the race finally got underway. Norris managed a sixth-place finish but admitted it was difficult to drive aggressively due to the fear of making a mistake. “I can’t describe how tough driving a Formula 1 car is in really wet conditions around this circuit,” he told Sky Sports F1. “It’s one of the most nerve-wracking, scary things I’ve ever done in my life. “It’s so tough. You know you want to push because you know other people can make mistakes but when you think like that, that’s also when you start to make a mistake.” Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 15:45 1653919053 Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’ Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race. “He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done less wrong than he has.” Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 14:57 1653918171 Formula 1: Nico Rosberg believes Sergio Perez has sent a message to Red Bull with Monaco Grand Prix win Perez’s performances are exactly what he needs to be showing Red Bull principal Christian Horner, according to Rosberg. Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 14:42 1653915633 Monaco Grand Prix should not take place in F1 for granted, Toto Wolff claims Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Monaco should not take its place on the Formula One calendar for granted. As it stands, Sergio Perez’s drive to victory on Sunday, will be the last on Monte Carlo’s famous streets unless a new deal is agreed. F1’s American owners Liberty Media, and the Automobile Club de Monaco, remain locked in discussions. Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 14:00 1653914733 Fernando Alonso explains how Lewis Hamilton cost Esteban Ocon points at Monaco Grand Prix Fernando Alonso says Lewis Hamilton cost Esteban Ocon points at the Monaco Grand Prix after the pair collided. The coming together between Hamilton and Ocon gave the Alpine driver a five-second time penalty and when Alonso heard he stepped up the pace to try and help out his teammate. But Hamilton, who was behind Alonso but in front of Ocon, didn’t push the same which meant Ocon didn’t go faster to make up for the penalty. “We had to do a lot of tyre management,” said Alonso. “We had some concerns that the yellow tyres (medium) could grain a lot on our car, and the first 10 or 15 laps I took care of the tyres a lot. “After that I pushed again when they told me Esteban had to make a five-second gap, but at that point Hamilton didn’t want to push, hold Esteban at the back – yeah, disappointing.” Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 13:45 1653912933 Christian Horner reveals Sergio Perez requirements to land new Red Bull contract Red Bull team principal says Sergio Perez just needs to keep “doing what he’s doing” in order to bag a new contract. Perez current deal runs out at the conclusion of the 2022 season but he is racing well and it could see him continue at the team. He most recently won the Monaco Grand Prix but he also played a key part in Max Verstappen’s world title win in 2021. When asked what Perez needs to do to stay at Red Bull Horner said: “He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job, we are very happy with him. He’s driven extremely well so far this year. “The delta between him and Max [Verstappen] , as you know, has diminished significantly compared to last season. I think he’s happier in the car. He’s achieved that fantastic pole position already in Jeddah this year. Jack Rathborn 30 May 2022 13:15

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc warned over Ferrari criticism and Max Verstappen ‘might’ quit in 2028