F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice as Lewis Hamilton faces ‘different calibre’ George Russell

Hamilton A Doubt For Canadian Grand Prix

Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Lewis Hamilton set to race despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday as the controversial porpoising issue shows no signs of concluding. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit.

It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules over porpoising following Hamilton’s struggles. Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.” Horner, however, said their struggles were “part of the game”.

Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back. Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco. Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:

Show latest update 1655449176 Lewis Hamilton faces ‘different calibre’ George Russell Timo Glock insists Lewis Hamilton is now in an unprecedented situation internally with team-mate George Russell, with the Briton described as a “different calibre” for Mercedes. “No, you can hear it in his voice on the pit radio that certain things don’t make him happy. Things are just not coming together this year,” the former Toyota and Virgin driver told Auto Bild. “It’s like a chain reaction, and then even a Lewis Hamilton starts to stumble. I also think that a lot is going on in his head because he hasn’t been exposed to such a situation yet. “Actually, he had his team-mates pretty much under control – but George Russell is a different calibre. “It remains to be seen how the whole thing will develop when Mercedes maybe starts competing for victories again this year, which I think they will.” Jack Rathborn 17 June 2022 07:59 1655449088 Toto Wolff says Mercedes are working ‘flat out to close gap’ to F1 rivals Red Bull and Ferrari Toto Wolff has said Mercedes are working ‘flat out to close the gap’ to Formula 1 rivals Red Bull and Ferrari ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. Mercedes have managed four third-placed finishes this season – one for Lewis Hamilton and three for George Russell – while their rivals have won every race between them. Ferrari have earned two victories through Charles Leclerc, while defending champion Max Verstappen has claimed five wins for Red Bull and his teammate Sergio Perez has won once. All three teams have had their share of issues with their cars, but Mercedes have been battling the greatest problems, particularly ‘porpoising’ – when a vehicle bounces up and down. Jack Rathborn 17 June 2022 07:58 1655448728 Max Verstappen ‘driving more maturely’ in 2022 following F1 title win Max Verstappen has been credited with driving ‘more maturely’ this season, following his Formula 1 title win last year. Verstappen claimed his first drivers’ championship on the final lap of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial finish involving the safety car. The Red Bull driver is known for his aggressive approach, but former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has praised the 24-year-old for developing as a competitor this year, in which he has won five of the eight races so far. “Verstappen as reigning champion this year looks to be driving more maturely,” former Renault driver Palmer wrote for the sport’s official website. Jack Rathborn 17 June 2022 07:52 1655448428 F1: Toto Wolff denies claims of Lewis Hamilton decline Toto Wolff has played down claims that Lewis Hamilton has regressed as a driver, insisting that the Briton is not “losing his ability”. Hamilton has won a joint-record seven Formula 1 titles, with six of them having come with his current team, Mercedes – including four in a row between 2017 and 2020. The 37-year-old was one lap away from winning the title in 2021 and has struggled so far this season, but Mercedes team principal Wolff believes that car issues are to blame for Hamilton’s recent underwhelming finishes. “No, I don’t think it’s like [he is in decline]. He is the best that has ever been,” Wolff told Channel 4, per Planet F1. Jack Rathborn 17 June 2022 07:47 1655448185 FIA vows to ‘reduce or eliminate’ porpoising on the advice of its medical team Formula One’s regulator has vowed to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team – just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton, 37, required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout Sunday’s 51-lap race. Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce. But the move exaggerated the bouncing, and under the FIA’s new technical directive, Mercedes might be required to raise the ride height of their cars which could further slow them down. Jack Rathborn 17 June 2022 07:43

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice as Lewis Hamilton faces ‘different calibre’ George Russell