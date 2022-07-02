F1 LIVE: British Grand Prix qualifying as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fight for pole at Silverstone

Bernie Eccleston ‘surprised’ Hamilton hasn’t ‘brushed aside’ Nelson Piquet’s racist comment

Follow live F1 coverage from qualifying for the British Grand Prix where pole position for Sunday’s race will be decided.

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to deliver on his home soil of Silverstone and is buoyed after his third place last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, only his second podium of what has been a hugely disappointing season so far. Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season in Montreal, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings is now stands at 46 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

The championship leader led a Red Bull one-two in third and final practice ahead of Perez. Charles Leclerc was third with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Hamilton fourth and fifth on the timesheets. Follow all the latest updates from Silverstone:

Show latest update 1656769518 15 minutes until qualifying! We’re getting reports that rain is expected prior to Q1 here at Silverstone. It is very murky overhead. Time for some fun… Two weeks ago, in the wet in Montreal, Fernando Alonso was the surprise name on the front row for Alpine – who could spring a surprise in potentially similar conditions this afternoon? Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 14:45 1656768726 A nice moment prior to FP3! Lewis Hamilton’s younger brother, seven years his junior, Nicholas is in the paddock this weekend, as is his father Anthony. Nicholas has been at Lewis’ races throughout his Formula 1 career, including in Sao Paolo when he won his first world title back in 2008… Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 14:32 1656768054 Keanu Reeves is in the house! The Matrix star is in the Aston Martin garage today at their home circuit! As for the drivers on track for Aston… Sebastian Vettel was 12th fastest in third practice, with team-mate Lance Stroll back in 16th. Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 14:20 1656767549 Another win for Jamie Chadwick in the W-Series! The British 24-year-old makes it four wins from four in W-Series this year, romping home 19 seconds clear of the rest of the field! She’s been talking this week about a potential opportunity in Formula 2 or Formula 3 next season – and no wonder! Emma Kimiläinen of Finland came second and British 19-year-old Abbi Pulling came third. Jamie Chadwick makes it four wins from four in W-Series this year (Getty Images) Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 14:12 1656767364 Latest updates from Silverstone Weather no problem for Jamie Chadwick who runs away with it in the W Series! The Brit claims her home race for the first time and it’s six wins in a row – what a start to her title defence. Much closer behind her for the podium spots. Karl Matchett 2 July 2022 14:09 1656766699 WEATHER UPDATE: Sprinkles of rain at Silverstone As expected, the rain is on its way. With the W-Series race underway, there is a few showers at certain points of the race track. Nobody has pitted yet though, notably. The rain is expected to get heavier however as we approach qualifying in just over an hour’s time…. Carlos Sainz drives in final practice under heavy dark clouds… (Getty Images) Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 13:58 1656766557 McLaren duo with contrasting fortunes at Silverstone McLaren’s pair continue to see very different seasons take shape: Lando Norris is again up in eighth around the head of the midfield, while Daniel Ricciardo placed 18th in FP3. A real season of struggle for the Australian so far. Karl Matchett 2 July 2022 13:55 1656765662 Verstappen fastest in final practice at British GP with Hamilton fifth The world champion ended the concluding action before qualifying at Silverstone four tenths ahead of Perez. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took third, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes. Hamilton and his Mercedes team were encouraged by their showing on Friday when Hamilton finished second in the order, only a tenth off the pace. But at a blustery Silverstone on Saturday, the Mercedes machines were half a second down with Verstappen, who was won five of the six past rounds, favourite to take pole position later. Full report: Karl Matchett 2 July 2022 13:41 1656764095 Here’s the full leaderboard from third practice! The top-three teams as expected occupy the first six positions with the gap encouragingly less than a secone between first and sixth. The McLaren of Lando Norris was seventh yet Norris’ team-mate – popular Aussie Daniel Ricciardo who has struggled so far in 2022 – had a session to forget, ending up in 18th… McLaren boss Zak Brown might well be having a word with the former Red Bull driver in-between sessions… Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 13:14 1656763317 Verstappen fastest in third practice! The Championship leader undoubtedly the star of the show there – fastest in all three sectors and top of the timesheets with a 1:27:901, 0:410 seconds faster than Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in second. After the cautious optimism of yesterday, perhaps a reality check for Mercedes. Gerorge ruussell is in fourth and Lewis Hamilton is in fifth. Charles Leclerc completed the top-three on this occasion, with Carlos Sainz sixth and Lando Norris seventh. (Getty Images) Kieran Jackson 2 July 2022 13:01

