F1: Lewis Hamilton sets Silverstone target for Mercedes to fix car issues and challenge for victory

Lewis Hamilton has urged his Mercedes F1 team to find the solutions to the problems they have faced this season – within the month.

Neither he nor new teammate George Russell have managed a victory this season, despite Hamilton and former partner Valtteri Bottas winning nine between them last year.

That’s as a result of Mercedes’ new car design and subequent analysis and fixes failing to combat the porpoising and handling issues which have affected them.

While the team have largely remained bullish on the prospects of the car being a front-runner once fixes are found, the fact remains that after seven rounds of the 2022 season, a single third-place finish for Hamilton and a pair of them for Russell is as good as it has got for Mercedes.

They are third in the constructor standing, 101 points behind Red Bull, and Hamilton wants to be back in a position to challenge for top spot by the time the British Grand Prix comes around at the start of July.

“I’m hoping by Silverstone that we have the car where we need it, at least by then, to be able to fight these guys for the win,” he told assembled media.

“That’s what I’m working every day for, so that we can fight on home turf and give them the best race that we can.

“I know everyone back at the factory is working as hard as they can to continue to make advances with the car, and I have no doubts that we will.”

Hamilton finished eighth at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, with Russell in fifth, and the veteran said it was the “worst” the car had been all season due to the uneven street track circuit.

Eddie Jordan recently claimed that Russell’s consistency this season has made him “top dog” at Mercedes and knocked Hamilton off his “perch”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1: Lewis Hamilton sets Silverstone target for Mercedes to fix car issues and challenge for victory