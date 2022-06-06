F1 expected to stand firm over Russian involvement after axing Sochi Grand Prix

Formula One bosses are expected to stand firm over any future involvement with Russia after taking the decision to axe the Sochi Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

F1 has confirmed that Russia will no longer stage a race after the grand prix had been scheduled to move to St Petersburg next season. It will not be replaced on the calendar this season.

Along with cancelling its contract with Russia, Formula One has also cut the transmission of races from the country’s TV networks and blocked the streaming of content on the internet in the country.

The cancelled contract with Russia was set to expire in 2025 and according to Alexey Popov, a Russian journalist and F1 commentator, the sport looks set to continue to distance itself from the country for the foreseeable future.

“I think not,” he said on social media when asked if the situation could change. “And it’s not whether there is inside information or not, I simply don’t see what could lead to this. You have seen the reaction Formula 1 made about everything else.

“It’s one thing to break the contract, but quite another that Russian people can’t even go to the official website or watch videos on Youtube – even with a VPN! So what are we even talking about? I think there is nothing to talk about at all.”

Round 17 of the 2022 season has been left empty following the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix and will not be filled this season.

