F1 drivers push for sprint race changes

Formula One drivers would favour further adjustments to the sprint race format, notably to make it a standalone event rather than deciding grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

The introduction of the sprint races were a new innovation brought in at the start of the 2021 season and this year they will be held at the Emilia-Romagna, Austrian and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.

Modications have already been made for the 2022 season, with the points system being tweaked. Now the top eight drivers score points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also more lucrative as the driver who finishes P1 will receive eight points, rather than three last year.

Despite the alterations, criticism remains surrounding the fact the result of the sprint race determines the grid for the full points-paying grand prix on Sunday and that there is also reduced incentive to risk an overtake.

Autosport have reported that the F1 is therefore considering developing the sprint race into a standalone event for next season.

The potential outcome could see Friday qualifying setting the grid for both Saturday and Sunday races and the sprint would only reward points for the event itself without changing the starting order for the grand prix.

Current Drivers’ Championship leader Charles Leclerc backed the proposal and the Ferrari driver said: “This could be a thing.

“This will help us to take a bit more risk maybe during sprint qualifying without losing too much on the Sunday – in case you do a mistake.

“It could add a bit of value of excitement for the Saturday. This actually could be a good idea.”

Charles Leclerc has backed some changes to the sprint race format (Getty Images)

F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn suggested the idea of morphing the Saturday sprint race into a standalone event ahead of the Italian GP last year.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Brawn said: “If you have a sequential format [where the sprint result decides the grid], then places like Monaco are going to be very difficult.

“If you have more of a standalone format, then perhaps it can be more flexible on where we have the races. That will have an influence.”

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who will contest his first sprint event this weekend after spending last season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, also supported Friday qualifying setting both grids.

He said: “I think the qualifying idea is a good suggestion. If the qualifying on Friday meant the grid position for Sunday, and also for the sprint race, that could be quite fun.

“You add another spectacle point to the weekend…you can fully go for it in the sprint race.”

The Dane added that the current format puts drivers in a “tricky mindset” as they are left to choose between fighting for position on track but risking a crash to start the grand prix from the back of the grid.

Kevin Magnussen says that the current format puts drivers in a “tricky midset” (Getty Images)

However, Aston Martin racer Lance Stroll maintained his preference for retaining the current format, citing the benefits of the current balance between risk and reward.

He said: “I like the way it is. There are points and there’s risk/reward. I thought that was the whole idea of the sprint race – to make it interesting for the fans.

“I think it’s nice to see drivers that are maybe further back fighting for positions on Sunday.

“And if you’re starting up at the front, you might not like that so much. But that is how it is. I wouldn’t want to see that change.

“I think if it is going to be a sprint, it might as well be a proper sprint that puts pressure on Sunday.”

The first sprint of the 2022 Formula One season starts tomorrow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The 100km mini race is expected to last around 30 minutes and is designed to be a short and sharp race for the line, without planned tyre changes or pit-stop strategies.

