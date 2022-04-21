F1: Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024

Ferrari have confirmed the signing of a new contract for driver Carlos Sainz, with the 27-year-old signing for two more years through to the end of the 2024 season.

The Spaniard has clocked up 33 points from the first three races of the season, in what has been a fantastic start for the team after years in the wilderness.

Sainz finished on the podium at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, second and third respectively, before a DNF last time out in Australia.

After signing the extension, Sainz said:

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable.

“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far season.

“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”

Sainz joined Ferrari having started his F1 career with Scuderia Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s former junior team, before moving to Renault and McLaren, finally moving to the Maranello-based team in for 2021.

Team principal Mattia Binotto added that it was important for Ferrari’s “continuity” that they retained the current pairing which have started the 2022 season so well.

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity.

“In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities.

“Outside the car, he is a hard worker with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole group to improve and progress. Together, we can aim for ambitious targets and I’m sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team.”

Sainz’s teammate Leclerc has a deal which runs through to 2026, having signed the long-term deal last year.

It reportedly contains a clause which would allow him to depart if Ferrari drop lower than third in the constructors’ championship, though at present that’s not much of a worry given the Frenchman has won twice and sits top of the driver standings.

Together with Sainz’s efforts, it leaves Ferrari top and 39 points clear of Mercedes, with Red Bull a further 10 points back ahead of the fourth race of the season this weekend, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

