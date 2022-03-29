F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.

The former president of the motorsport’s governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.

The inquest heard that he was told he had just “weeks” to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.

A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter, call the police”, the remote inquest attended by witnesses and family heard.

Officers discovered the body of Mr Mosley lying on his blood-splattered bed with a double-barreled shotgun between his knees.

A suicide note found on his bedside table was barely legible, due to the large amounts of blood, but the few words officers could make out were ‘I had no choice’, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard.

More to follow…

