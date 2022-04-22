F1 22 release date is confirmed by EA for July – what we know so far

A release date for the next installment in the official F1 22 videogame series has been confirmed on EA’s website with a new trailer stating it will be released this summer.

Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the next entry in the series and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The current season has seen a significant changes in regulations, with some teams struggling to adapt and F1 22 will likely take these changes into consideration with updated car designs and team rosters. F1 21 also introduced a new story mode titled “Braking Point” so there is a chance we might also see a similar campaign being introduced in this follow-up.

The event is likely to reveal when the game will be released this year. The last installment in the franchise, F1 21, was released on 13 July 2021, and the new entry can expect a similar release date in the next few months.

To find out when F1 22 will be released and how to watch the announcement trailer, keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is the ‘F1 22’ release date?

According to EA’s official F1 22 website, a release date of 1 July 2022 has been confirmed with the following caption: “Enter the new era of Formula 1”.

While we are still waiting for a confirmed release date after the event has concluded, like the previous entry in the series, F1 22 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.

An announcement trailer was also shown on the official YouTube channel with further details. You can watch the live-stream in the embedded video below.

F1 22 announcement trailer

