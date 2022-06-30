F1 22 game release date and best deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC

The next instalment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is finally being released in July on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC. In our review of F1 22, we said: “With exciting new developments in the sport, F1 22 has done well to keep up with the rules and regulations, as well as giving players plenty of options to play with off the grid.”

Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.

F1 21 made some significant changes to the franchise when it was released last year, and the latest instalment will include the new rules and regulations that debuted in 2022. Players can look forward to racing on the Miami Grand Prix for the first time, as well as being able to race in the F2 2021 season with the option to build your own F1 team from the ground up.

It’s a good time to check out some deals so you can get the copy that’s right for you at a reasonable price. If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox series X but want to upgrade your last-gen copy once you make the switch, then the “Champions Edition” of the game will give you dual entitlement as well as additional content.

To find out where to find the best deal on F1 22 and what the Champions Edition will include, keep reading the rest of the article below.

What’s included in the Champions Edition of ‘F1 22’?

As well as including either the PS/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox series X/S versions of the game, the Champions Edition will also give players access to the following:

Miami-Themed Content

3 Days Early Access

F1 Life starter pack

F1 22 new era content

New “My Team” icons

18,000 PitCoin (in-game currency)

Does ‘F1 22’ have crossplay?

It’s been confirmed that crossplay will be available on F1 22 but at a later date. Crossplay will enable players on different systems to race against each other online, meaning that if you have an Xbox, you will be able to play with a PlayStation or PC owner online.

Currently there is no timeline on when this feature will be implemented but players should expect to see it appear in an update after the game has launched.

The best PS4 deals for ‘F1 22’

The best Xbox One deals for ‘F1 22’

The best PS5 deals for ‘F1 22’

The best Xbox series X deals for ‘F1 22’

The best PC deals for ‘F1 22’

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Looking to get your hands on another racing game? Read our full review of Gran Turismo 7

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link F1 22 game release date and best deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC