F1 2022: The best Formula 1 pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC

The next installment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is on its way with a release date of 1 July on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.

Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.

F1 21 made some changes to the franchise when it released last year. Notably, it introduced a new story mode titled “Braking Point” so there is a chance we might also see a similar campaign being introduced in this follow-up.

Now that a release date has been confirmed for F1 22, it’s a good time to check out some pre-order deals so you can get the copy that’s right for you at a reasonable price. If you have been struggling to get your hands on a PS5 or an Xbox series X but want to upgrade your last-gen copy once you make the switch, then the “Champions Edition” of the game will give you dual entitlement as well as additional content.

To find out where to buy F1 22 and what the Champions Edition will include keep reading the rest of the article below.

What is included in the Champions Edition of ‘F1 22’?

As well as including either the PS/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox series X/S versions of the game, the Champions Edition will also give players access to the following:

Miami-Themed Content

3 Days Early Access

F1 Life starter pack

F1 22 new era content

New “My Team” icons

18,000 PitCoin (in-game currency)

