Ezra Miller's Future In DCEU Reportedly Uncertain After Arrest; Fans Say Cast Grant Gustin As Flash Instead

Ezra Miller landed himself in hot waters after he was arrested in Hawaii for harassment and disorderly conduct on March 28. Now, Miller’s future as superhero Flash in DCEU could also be in trouble, reports suggest that DC and Warner Bros. set up an emergency meeting to discuss Miller’s future in DCEU.

The actor has already shot for the solo film The Flash which will be released in 2023 and has a few cameo appearances in other DCEU movies. As rumors about Ezra Miller’s future in DCEU started making their rounds, fans petitioned for Grant Gustin to be replaced as Flash. Gustin has also been playing the superhero in CW’s TV series The Flash which is currently airing.

Rolling Stone reported that executives of Warner Bros. and DC held an emergency meeting after Miller’s arrest to discuss his future in the company. The meeting reportedly ended with a general consensus that the company will pause all future projects involving Miller, as well as any planned public appearances the actor will have to make to promote other projects in DC Cinematic Universe.

As the news went public, fans took to Twitter and stated that Grant Gustin was a better actor and should replace Miller as the Flash in DCEU. One user wrote, “Probably a good time to mention this, Grant Gustin would’ve been a much better DCEU Flash.”

