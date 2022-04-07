Ezra Miller's Future In DCEU Reportedly Uncertain After Arrest; Fans Say Cast Grant Gustin As Flash Instead

Ezra Miller landed himself in hot waters after he was arrested in Hawaii for harassment and disorderly conduct on March 28. Now, Miller’s future as superhero Flash in DCEU could also be in trouble, reports suggest that DC and Warner Bros. set up an emergency meeting to discuss Miller’s future in DCEU.

The actor has already shot for the solo film The Flash which will be released in 2023 and has a few cameo appearances in other DCEU movies. As rumors about Ezra Miller’s future in DCEU started making their rounds, fans petitioned for Grant Gustin to be replaced as Flash. Gustin has also been playing the superhero in CW’s TV series The Flash which is currently airing.

Rolling Stone reported that executives of Warner Bros. and DC held an emergency meeting after Miller’s arrest to discuss his future in the company. The meeting reportedly ended with a general consensus that the company will pause all future projects involving Miller, as well as any planned public appearances the actor will have to make to promote other projects in DC Cinematic Universe.

As the news went public, fans took to Twitter and stated that Grant Gustin was a better actor and should replace Miller as the Flash in DCEU. One user wrote, “Probably a good time to mention this, Grant Gustin would’ve been a much better DCEU Flash.”

Probably a good time to mention this, Grant Gustin would’ve been a much better DCEU Flash. pic.twitter.com/B7lvVHuHHn — The One Above All (@TOAA_Shill_) March 31, 2022

Get Grant Gustin in with his Season 4 suit and he will bring DC back onto it’s feet. 👍🏻 https://t.co/Uswx6ySYX0 — Peyton ℗ (@PeytonPRJCT) April 7, 2022

Here’s a bright idea make Grant Gustin the main flash because he’s a good actor good as flash and deserves better then that show he’s on https://t.co/QXjVgp8i5O — no (@JDawg2482) April 7, 2022

Grant Gustin is a far better Flash than Ezra Miller (it’s not even close) and is by all accounts a nice man… but I don’t want him saddled with the DC movie writers and particularly the producers that won’t fire Ezra Miller. 😒 https://t.co/xAWvUSQLPW — Matthew Sharpe 🍪 (@mythor) April 7, 2022

Yeah, for sure Grant Gustin would be a good replacement for Ezra Miller in the Flash movies. — Tom Roberts (@kriegaffe) April 7, 2022

The idea that Grant Gustin should be the Flash of the DCEU is so weird to me. He has been playing Barry Allen for almost 10 years. Would Grant even want to be the Flash of the DCEU after 10 years of playing Flash in a different universe? — Ty (@Kryptonian_Cafe) April 6, 2022

let grant gustin be the dceu flash please he deserves this more than ezra miller pic.twitter.com/yimXhU1eve — sara (@thisbemesara) April 6, 2022

I saw #TheFlash trending and immediately thought this was about Grant Gustin, but it’s about the other dude and him possibly getting fired. Sooooo lmao the obvious choice is to get Grant in the movies and you’ll get his whole fanbase to give you money, duh — Adera Joy (@Aderabaybee) April 7, 2022

