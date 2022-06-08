Ezra Miller: Parents accuse actor of using violence to ‘hold sway’ over their child

Ezra Miller has been accused of using violence to “hold sway” over 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

Iron Eyes’ parents have asked a court to step in and issue a protective order against the actor.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the parents allege: “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

They claim The Flash actor, who was 23 at the time, met their underage child when visiting Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when Iron Eyes was 12. Tokata’s parents also claim that Miller flew Iron Eyes to London in 2017 to visit the studio where Miller’s film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was made. They claim Tokata was 14 and Ezra was 25 at the time of this trip.

They then add that Miller supplied Iron Eyes with alcohol, marijuana, and LSD during their friendship.

The parents say they went to pick up Iron Eyes from Miller’s Vermont home in January 2022, and upon arrival, they found their child bruised and without a car, driver’s licence, keys, or bank card.

Shortly after bringing them home, Iron Eyes’ parents say they fled to NYC to reunite with Miller, where the two have been travelling between Vermont, Hawaii, and Los Angeles.

Further, the parents claim Miller influenced Iron Eyes’ decision to come out as non-binary transgender, despite the fact that they had previously identified as queer, gay, and non-binary.

Tokatawin Instagram (Tokatawin/Instagram)

On Monday (6 June), an unverified Instagram account, supposedly belonging to Iron Eyes, addressed the situation writing: “I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.

“I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief.”

It concluded: “My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.”

The Independent has reached out to Miller’s representatives for comment.

Miller has been arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, once at a karaoke bar for disorderly conduct and harassment, and the other for assaulting a woman with a chair, leaving her with a half-inch injury to her head.

