Ezra Miller Has Reportedly Been Axed As Flash By Warner Bros. As They Go Missing With A Teen

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been surrounded by controversy ever since the actor was arrested in Hawai, at the start of 2022. Miller’s legal issues don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon and looks like Warner Bros. is also getting tired of Miller’s controversies. The actor has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old since she was 12 and was recently a 12-year-old nonbinary child was granted an order of protection against Miller. It has now been reported that Warner Bros. has decided to call it quits with Ezra Miller and will not include him in any future projects.

SEE ALSO: Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming An 18-year-old Activist Since She Was 12 And Giving Her Alcohol And Drugs

Warner Bros. is currently facing a big issue as the star of their $200 million franchise, Ezra Miller, keeps landing himself in trouble. According to Deadline, the studio will be cutting ties with Miller soon and removing him from all the future projects. A source told the publication, “There is no winning in this for Warner Bros “This is an inherited problem for(David) Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”

Will Smith smacks a dude and gets blacklisted for a decade but Ezra Miller assualts multiple people, grooms children, and has now kidnapped someone and is on the run but his blockbuster still gets released?????????? https://t.co/Tu97We3Za1 — Donovan K. (@donkatablah) June 18, 2022

Miller has been accused of grooming a minor from the age of 12 by her parents Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle. The couple filed court documents in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and alleged that Miller has been “physically and emotionally abusing” as well as “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare” of their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, since she was 12. Tokata is now 18.

The actor is now reportedly on the run and missing with the 18-year-old. The actor has apparently deleted their Instagram account after sharing several memes mocking the allegations against him. Here are some of the memes Miller shared before deleting his account.

SEE ALSO: Twitter Calls Out Warner Bros. For Not Taking Action Against Ezra Miller After Second Arrest: How’s He Still Flash

Ezra Miller on Instagram

(1 more in comments) pic.twitter.com/PVOBCQV0Sn — Zakarov (Soldier Boy Era) (@wasteland_gz) June 14, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ezra Miller Has Reportedly Been Axed As Flash By Warner Bros. As They Go Missing With A Teen