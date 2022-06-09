Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming An 18-year-old Activist Since She Was 12 And Giving Her Alcohol And Drugs

The controversies surrounding actor Ezra Miller don’t seem like they will stop anytime soon. Miller has now been accused of grooming a minor from the age of 12 by her parents Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle. The couple filed court documents in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and alleged that Miller has been “physically and emotionally abusing” as well as “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare” of their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, since she was 12. Tokata is now 18.

TMZ reported that the parents filed the documents to get a restraining order against Miller and claimed that Miller and Tokata met during the 2016 Standing Rock Reservation protests in North Dakota, when she was 12 and Miller was 23. Since then, the actor took an innocent liking towards Tokata and has groomed her ever since.

My family is living a nightmare. #EzraMiller has brainwashed my daughter Tokata Iron Eyes, physically assaulted her, is perpetuating cult-like behaviors and emotional abuse. Ezra’s dangerous behaviors are escalating with no accountability from #WarnerBros #MMIW pic.twitter.com/FlKuzUNbNy — Sara Jumping Eagle (@drjumpingeagle) June 8, 2022

The parents further claim that the Flash actor gave their daughter alcohol and drugs like marijuana and LSD and exhibited a “pattern of corrupting a minor”. He also paid Tokata’s college fee and then used that against her to create a sense of indebtedness. And when their daughter dropped out of school in December, the parents said they travelled to Miller’s home in January and found that Tokata didn’t have their driver’s license, bank cards, keys, or “any other items needed for [them] to navigate life on [their] own.”

The parents have also claimed that Tokata travelled to Los Angeles and Hawaii, with Miller where he was recently arrested. Tokata’s parents claim that Miller is displaying “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior” toward their daughter.

However, Tokata has now taken to her Instagram and released a statement saying that these allegations were false. Meanwhile, her parents claim she has not had a phone since January 2022 and it is likely that someone else has written the statement.

