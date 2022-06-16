Eyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in Arizona

Posted on June 16, 2022

The Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, has burned at least 20,000 acres so far.

This dramatic on-the-ground footage shows a smoke tornado, formed by smoke from the fire, twisting in the air.

Local news reported that the blaze, which began on Sunday morning (12 June), was started by a man burning toilet paper at a campsite approximately 80 yards from where the fire began.

An estimated 600 firefighters were deployed to tackle the flames.

Source Link Eyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in Arizona