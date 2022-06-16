Eyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in Arizona

The Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, has burned at least 20,000 acres so far.
This dramatic on-the-ground footage shows a smoke tornado, formed by smoke from the fire, twisting in the air.
Local news reported that the blaze, which began on Sunday morning (12 June), was started by a man burning toilet paper at a campsite approximately 80 yards from where the fire began.
An estimated 600 firefighters were deployed to tackle the flames.
