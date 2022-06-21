Extreme heat hits second straight week for most Americans

Persistently high temperatures will spread across the US again this week as another period of extreme heat hits the country.

Parts of the country from the Deep South up through the nothern Plains will face the heat again this week, with temperatures forecast to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Parts of the southeast could see record temperatures, NWS said. Heat advisories have been issued for parts of the Great Lakes region.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

