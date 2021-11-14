Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Lord Mayor’s parade in London

At least 15 people have been arrested after Extinction Rebellion protesters attempted to block the Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

The climate campaigners jumped barriers and lay down in front of the 125-float procession.

They said they were calling on the new lord mayor – the elected head of the City of London Corporation – to “prioritise the next seven generations above the short-term greed that focuses on wealth accumulation right here in the City”.

But the action was short-lived with police pictured dragging the protestors from the road.

A City of London Police spokesperson said officers were “engaging with the group to minimise disruption.”

Despite the disruption, the parade eventually continued and Vincent Keaveny was sworn in at the Royal Courts of Justice as the 693rd person to hold the office.

Miranda Duncombe, a mother and Extinction Rebellion member, said: “Cop has failed to deliver the transformative changes needed to keep us at 1.5C of warming, a complete betrayal of our children.

“If the City of London was a country, it would be the ninth largest emitter in the world. The City’s banks and asset managers provide loans and investments for the projects and companies that are killing us.

“I am here for my children’s future. Our government has failed to act to protect them. I’m calling for the City of London to divest from fossil fuels immediately for the children everywhere who are dying due to the climate crisis and those who will die in the future.”

The Lord Mayor’s Show dates to the 13th century and is the first official engagement of a new Lord Mayor who rides in a golden coach.

This year’s procession included full-size model elephants, Japanese drummers, and a horse-drawn bus, while the state coach is the oldest ceremonial vehicle in the world still in regular use, according to show organisers.

